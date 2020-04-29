COVID-19 Pandemic

Malawi President Announces New Measures Against Coronavirus

By Lameck Masina
April 29, 2020 02:04 PM
FILE - President Peter Mutharika of Malawi said cash payments aims to support Malawians who normally depend on the markets for their livelihood. (Photo by L. Masina/VOA)
FILE - President Peter Mutharika of Malawi said cash payments aims to support Malawians who normally depend on the markets for their livelihood. (Photo by L. Masina/VOA)

BLANTRYE, MALAWI - Malawi's president has proposed new safety measures against the coronavirus, which has infected 36 people in Malawi and caused three deaths.  The president is offering cash payments to the poor to help them survive a proposed lockdown, and to persuade vendors to close shops.  But vendors, who protested plans for the lockdown two weeks ago, say the payments would be too small. 

In a televised national address, President Peter Mutharika said the government will make cash payments to support Malawians who normally depend on the markets for their livelihood. 

He said the government will target a minimum of 172,000 households, representing an  estimated 35 percent of the urban population.

“Each identified household will be paid electronically through mobile payments, K35, 000 per month and the amount is based on the prevailing government minimum wage rate,” said Mutharika.

The payments are equivalent to about $50 per month, and would last for six months. 

The proposal is in response to demands from vendors and rights activists who two weeks ago protested the government’s proposed 21-day lockdown. 

The lockdown never went into effect following the street protests and an injunction by the nation’s High Court. 

Chancy Widoni is the chairperson at Ndirande Market in Blantyre.  He told VOA by telephone that the proposed payments are too small. 

He says, we cannot expect the government to give each one of us what we earn per day. But, he adds, the amount announced is too small to sustain us for 21 days. It would have been better if they increased to payments to K50,000.  We can be sourcing the additional amount on our own.

Betchani Tchereni, a lecturer in economics at the University of Malawi, says expanded testing would be a better solution to the crisis the country is facing. 

He spoke to VOA by telephone.

“In fact, the universal testing can be the best, that everyone should be tested," said Tchereni. "Where people have been tested and have been found to be positive with a virus, then they should be quarantined somewhere. Because if we do a universal testing, then a lot of people will be quarantined, we may not even need a lockdown.”  

The president said registration for the payments would begin next month.  There has been no word on when the payments would start, and whether markets in the major cities may close down.

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: Boxes of N95 protective masks for use by medical field personnel are seen at a New York State emergency operations…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Malawi Police Clash With Prison Guards Demanding COVID-19 Protection Equipment
The guards went on strike Thursday, saying working without PPE in the crowded prisons puts them at risk
Lameck Masina
By Lameck Masina
Fri, 04/24/2020 - 16:24
A health worker records information from patient's health passport in Balaka district in southern Malawi. Feared to be carriers of the coronavirus, some medical workers in Malawi have been increasingly shunned. (Lameck Masina/VOA)
COVID-19 Pandemic
Malawi Health Workers Face Stigma, Discrimination Over COVID-19
In some cases, landlords are said to have evicted medical workers on suspicion they are carriers of the virus
Lameck Masina
By Lameck Masina
Thu, 04/23/2020 - 13:34
A butcher cuts meat at his shop on the streets of an open air market on May 18, 2019, on the outskirts of Lilongwe, Malawi. -…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Judge in Malawi Blocks Government Lockdown, at Least Temporarily
Malawi police clashed Friday with vendors protesting the coronavirus restrictions
Lameck Masina
By Lameck Masina
Fri, 04/17/2020 - 14:12
Lameck Masina
Written By
Lameck Masina

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

Malawi President Announces New Measures Against Coronavirus

FILE - President Peter Mutharika of Malawi said cash payments aims to support Malawians who normally depend on the markets for their livelihood. (Photo by L. Masina/VOA)
COVID-19 Pandemic

Company Says Drug Proved Effective Against Coronavirus in US Study

FILE - This July 9, 2015, file photo shows the headquarters of Gilead Sciences in Foster City, Calif. Federal health officials…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Coronavirus Infects 480 Pakistani Health Workers, Kills 3 Doctors 

National Command Operation Center to fight COVID in Afghanistan
COVID-19 Pandemic

Thai Factory Makes COVID Masks for Hearing Impaired

A fabric and plastic see-through mask for the hearing and speech impaired, manufactured at the "Fantasia Tessile" factory, is…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Making Public Transport Safe Next Hurdle in Easing Lockdowns

Workers disinfect the gates as a precaution against COVID-19 at a metro station in New Delhi, India, Friday, March 13, 2020…