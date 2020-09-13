COVID-19 Pandemic

Malawi President Calls for United Front Against COVID-19

By Lameck Masina
September 13, 2020 12:11 PM
Malawi's newly elected President Lazarus Chakwera takes the oath of office in Lilongwe, Malawi, Sunday June 28, 2020. Chakwera…
FILE - Malawi's president Lazarus Chakwera takes the oath of office in Lilongwe, June 28, 2020.

BLANTYRE - Malawi president Lazarus Chakwera is calling for collaborative efforts in the fight against coronavirus, which has so far infected nearly 6,000 Malawians and killed over 170 others.  But commentators say the government should also tackle other diseases rather than focusing on COVID-19 alone.

In his weekly radio address Saturday, Chakwera said it is worrisome that local transmission has been on the rise despite various efforts to contain the virus.

The president said today marks 162 days since the first case of Covid-19 was confirmed within our borders. He said that presently, the transmission of the pandemic is more local than it is imported, so each of us needs to see ourselves and others as potential carriers of the virus.

However, Chakwera said there is need for cooperation in the fight against the pandemic.

He asked Malawians to continue to observe three rules that health experts have prescribed for keeping the virus from spreading: hand washing, observing distance, and wearing face coverings.

Chakwera hailed heath workers’ efforts in the fight against the spread of the pandemic.

So far, he said, the number of people tested has reached 48,000, of whom just over 10% have been found with the virus. He said of those confirmed to have the virus, over 65% have fully recovered while 31% are still recovering.

President Chakwera’s remarks came at times when the country is easing some of the measures that were put in place to contain the spread of the virus.

For example, Malawi opened schools in phases on September 7. This came after the opening of airports on September 1.

Many people in Malawi are defying COVID-19 preventive measures as the government start easing some of the restrictions like going to school. (Lameck Masina/VOA)

Meanwhile, plans are at an advanced stage to resume sports activities and other recreational activities in two weeks’ time.

Health Rights campaigner George Jobe supports calls for collaboration in the fight, against the disease especially in schools.

“There is the challenge though in our schools that the teacher-pupil ratio in our schools is high. And in such cases there is need for schools to have the shifting system, whereby some classes could be held in the morning and others in the afternoon in order to decongest classrooms,” he said.

However, social commentator Humphrey Mvula told VOA that it’s high time government starts to talk of other diseases which are also killing people in hospitals rather than concentrating on COVID-19 alone.

“We equally have other diseases that have killed us; and they are infectious; TB, cholera, whatever, we have lived with those diseased and we are living with them, if you go to major hospitals, go and look at the death rate, there are so many Malawians dying every day of other diseases other than COVID,” said Mvula.

In his address, President Chakwera said his administration has adequately armed the health sector to deal with all health matters affecting the country.

He said in the 2020/2021 national budget, his administration has allocated about $273 million to the health sector – more than double the allocation given to the health sector in the previous national budget.

 

Related Stories

Malawi's newly elected President Lazarus Chakwera greets supporters after being sworn in in Lilongwe, Malawi, Sunday, June 28…
Africa
Malawi President Announces Measures to Spark Economy
President Chakwera says country's chronic poverty is 'man-made' and can be unmade
Lameck Masina
By Lameck Masina
Fri, 09/04/2020 - 01:46 PM
Recent spate of protests in Malawi have also been blamed for a surge in coronvirus cases
COVID-19 Pandemic
Malawi President Bemoans Men's Laxity on COVID-19 Prevention Measures 
In his weekly national address, Saturday Chakwera said government statistics indicate that more men in the country are infected with the virus than women
Lameck Masina
By Lameck Masina
Sun, 08/30/2020 - 03:25 PM
School c hildren sing as they wait for a visit by Britain's Prince Harry, at Nalikule College of Education in Malawi, Sunday…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Malawi to Reopen Schools in Phases on September 7
From a peak of 100 cases per day last month, Malawi has for the past three weeks, confirmed as few as five cases per day
Lameck Masina
By Lameck Masina
Fri, 08/28/2020 - 05:12 PM
A teenage mother sits with other women, in Phalombe district, Malawi. (Lameck Masina/VOA)
Africa
Malawi Sees Spike in Teen Pregnancies, Early Marriage During COVID Lockdown
Aid groups blame school closures because of the coronavirus
Lameck Masina
By Lameck Masina
Thu, 08/27/2020 - 07:16 PM
Lameck Masina
By
Lameck Masina
COVID-19 Pandemic

Nearly 29 Million COVID Cases Worldwide 

Medical staff wear Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) during a Covid-19 Coronavirus screening at the dedicated Covid facility…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Medical Journal: Masks an Important Tool to Fight COVID-19

Students line up before entering to their classrooms as a school year kicks off amid concerns about the spread of the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Dakotas Lead US in Virus Growth as Both Reject Mask Rules

FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, file photo fans attend a performance by Saul at the Iron Horse Saloon during the 80th…
Africa

Cameroon Says Patients at Risk as COVID Scares Away Blood Donors

FILE - People, some wearing masks, walk by the entrance to Yaounde General Hospital, in Yaounde, Cameroon, March 6, 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
COVID-19 Pandemic

AstraZeneca Resumes Trials of COVID-19 Vaccine in Britain

FILE - A volunteer receives an injection at the Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa, June 24, 2020, as part of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine trial.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power