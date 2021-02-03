COVID-19 Pandemic

'Many Questions' After WHO Team Visits Wuhan Virology Lab

By VOA News
February 03, 2021 11:46 AM
Journalists and security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology after a visit by the World…
Journalists and security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology after a visit by the World Health Organization team in Wuhan in China's Hubei province on Feb. 3, 2021.

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) international team of investigators Wednesday visited a virology laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan, a research center that has been the subject of speculation about the origin of COVID-19.  

The team spent about three-and-a-half hours at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. When asked by reporters if they found anything, one off the researchers called from her car as it sped away, "Very interesting. Many questions."  

The institute is the subject of conspiracy theories that speculate a laboratory leak caused the city's first coronavirus outbreak in the city. Most scientists reject the hypothesis, but some speculate that a virus captured from the wild could have figured into experiments at the lab to test the risks to humans, and then escaped.  

Scientists called for the lab to release details of all coronavirus samples studied there to investigate those theories.

The lab visit came on day six of the mission to explore the origins of the virus that first appeared in the central China city at the end of the 2019 and has since killed more than 2.2 million people worldwide.  

WHO officials, including members of the team, have tried to manage expectations for the mission and have played down the chances of finding any definitive answers on this trip, including how the virus jumped from animals to humans.

But in an interview Tuesday, with Britain’s Sky News, team member and disease ecology expert Peter Daszak said the investigators have seen data that has not been seen before and the team is “really getting somewhere” in their effort to find the source of the virus.  

He said, "We will, at the end of this mission, produce a report, which will have some indications of what you know, what the most likely scenarios are, and also some suggestions and really strong indications of what work needs to be done in the next few weeks and months to really get a grip of that."

Related Stories

Security personnel stand guard near the Wuhan Institute of Virology after a World Health Organization team arrived for a field…
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO Team Visits Chinese Virus Lab in Wuhan
The sensitive mission has a remit to explore how the virus jumped from animal to human
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Tue, 02/02/2021 - 09:49 PM
A security officer wearing a mask and a cap with the Chinese national flag guards the entrance after the World Health…
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO Team Visits Wuhan Hospital That Treated Early Cases
Team of scientists is just beginning long process to discover origins of coronavirus blamed for millions of deaths
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 01/30/2021 - 09:16 PM
Workers wave to the team of experts from the World Health Organization who ended their quarantine and prepare to leave the…
COVID-19 Pandemic
In Wuhan, WHO Team Begins Probe Into Coronavirus Origin
Researchers finish 2-week quarantine in Wuhan, China
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 01/28/2021 - 04:31 AM
Residents wearing masks past by a screen showing a trailer for the film "Days and Nights in Wuhan" outside a mall in Wuhan in…
VOA News on China
For Some Wuhan Residents, Silence Masks Anger
One year after the Chinese city went into lockdown as the coronavirus took hold, VOA revisits residents who conveyed what life was like when everything changed
Default Author Profile
By Xiao Yu
Mon, 01/25/2021 - 11:07 PM
Motorists line up for COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in the parking lot of Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 27…
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Feds Were Unprepared to Meet First American Evacuees from Wuhan, Report Finds
Special Counsel praises whistleblower’s ‘tremendous courage’
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 01/29/2021 - 04:54 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

'Many Questions' After WHO Team Visits Wuhan Virology Lab

Journalists and security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology after a visit by the World…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Malawi Setting Up Field Hospitals to Cope with Virus Surge

COVID-19 patients are seen at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital COVID-19 make shift ward at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital…
Europe

Death of Britain’s ‘Captain Tom’ Triggers National Outpouring of Grief, Admiration

People view a mural of late record-breaking centenarian Captain Tom Moore, who died on Tuesday, in Two Gates, Tamworth, Britain, Feb. 3, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

UK Study Finds AstraZeneca Vaccine Cuts COVID Transmission by 2/3

FILE - A health worker fills a syringe with a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at a pharmacy in Widnes, Britain, Jan. 14, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Mexico Grants Emergency Use of Russia Vaccine to Fight Coronavirus

A nurse shows to the press a vial of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination campaign inside River Plate…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power