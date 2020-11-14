COVID-19 Pandemic

Masks Protect the Wearer, Not Just Others, CDC Says

By Steve Baragona
November 14, 2020 02:32 AM
FILE - Women, wearing protective face masks, walk past illuminated Christmas trees in a street in Paris, France, Nov. 12, 2020.
FILE - Women, wearing protective face masks, walk past illuminated Christmas trees in a street in Paris, France, Nov. 12, 2020.

There are more reasons than ever to wear a mask, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Masks provide some coronavirus protection to the wearer, not just to others, the CDC says in an updated science brief

Until recently, CDC has said the purpose of wearing a mask is to lower the amount of virus particles coming from the person wearing the mask.

But a torrent of research conducted since the pandemic began has shown that masks offer a degree of protection from the virus to the person wearing the mask, too.

"I think there's always been some appreciation that there was personal protection from the mask itself, but there was no way to quantify that," said Carle Illinois School of Medicine associate professor William Scott. "There was no real research to know for sure if that was truly happening."

Since April, when CDC first recommended people wear cloth face coverings, many groups of researchers have raced to find out how well they work.

Pretty well, it turned out. Research first focused on particles coming from the wearer. Masks with layers of fabric could reduce them by 50% to 70% in some studies

More recently, when scientists started looking at whether they helped the person wearing the mask, "our data was kind of surprising, to find out that there was some protection," Scott said. Some studies found cloth masks could filter out half of the very fine particles that carry the virus.

But it is hard to put a firm number on how well masks work, experts caution, because materials vary widely and researchers have studied the question in different ways.

A "Face masks required" sign is displayed at a shopping center in Schaumburg, Ill., Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
A "Face masks required" sign is displayed at a shopping center in Schaumburg, Ill., Nov. 13, 2020.

Evolving advice

Advice has changed over time as scientists have learned more over the course of the pandemic.

Health officials initially had discouraged people from wearing masks. There was not much evidence at the time that they would help.

Also, when the first cases in the United States appeared in late January, people began hoarding surgical masks and N95 respirators. It created shortages of critical protective gear for front-line health care workers.

"Seriously people — STOP BUYING MASKS!" U.S. Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams wrote on Twitter in February.  "They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if health care providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!"

But when scientists learned that people can be infected with the coronavirus without knowing it, the CDC started recommending people wear homemade cloth face coverings.

It was not clear how much it would help, but something was considered better than nothing.

Pedestrians wearing face masks walk in Ankara on November 13, 2020, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, caused by the novel coronavirus…
Pedestrians wearing face masks walk in Ankara on Nov. 13, 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the novel coronavirus. Turkey made wearing masks in public areas mandatory in September.

The time is now

The case became clearer as time went on. In May, two hair stylists in Springfield, Missouri, caught the virus but did not pass it on to any of their 139 clients. Everyone at the salon wore masks. 

In July, the CDC gave cloth masks a full endorsement in an editorial in the medical journal JAMA

"Universal Masking," the editorial title proclaimed, "The Time is Now."

As the data continued to come in, the CDC updated its recommendations.

While protecting others still gets top billing, the CDC's latest guidance says, "A cloth mask also offers some protection to you, too. How well it protects you from breathing in the virus likely depends on the fabrics used and how your mask is made (e.g. the type of fabric, the number of layers of fabric, how well the mask fits)." 

"Things have evolved because our information and our knowledge of the situation evolved," said University of Cincinnati biologist Patrick Guerra.

People wearing face masks walk on a street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Shanghai, China November 13,…
People wearing face masks walk on a street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Shanghai, China, Nov. 13, 2020.

Behind the curve

But some say the CDC has been too slow to respond to new information. The agency was criticized for how long it took to recognize that the virus could spread through airborne transmission.

And it has not been promoting the full potential of masks to slow the pandemic, said Harvard University epidemiologist Michael Mina.

"We know masks work," he said, the only question has been how well.

Mina compares them to wearing seat belts.

"When you get in a car accident, does it mean everyone who gets in a car accident will survive because they're wearing a seat belt or have an airbag? Absolutely not," he said. "But we know it cuts risk."

"The CDC has just been behind on this," he added.

Related Stories

Patrons wearing masks to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in line to enter Zoo Miami, Tuesday, Sept. 15,…
The Infodemic: CDC Report Didn't Discount Effectiveness of Masks
Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.
Polygraph.info
By Polygraph
Fri, 10/23/2020 - 03:20 PM
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden arrives to speak at United Food & Commercial Workers Union…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Biden Says Masks Not About Being a 'Tough Guy'
Biden’s tested negative for the coronavirus twice
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 10/02/2020 - 08:45 PM
Students line up before entering to their classrooms as a school year kicks off amid concerns about the spread of the…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Medical Journal: Masks an Important Tool to Fight COVID-19
Mask could reduce the severity of the disease
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 09/13/2020 - 04:29 AM
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By
Steve Baragona
COVID-19 Pandemic

In Malaysia, Businesses Adapt to Survive COVID

Sri Themudu
COVID-19 Pandemic

Masks Protect the Wearer, Not Just Others, CDC Says

FILE - Women, wearing protective face masks, walk past illuminated Christmas trees in a street in Paris, France, Nov. 12, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

As US Hits Record Number of Cases, Fauci Says More Testing Can Help

FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2020, file photo, medical works operate a testing tent at a COVID-19 mobile testing site in the…
USA

Trump Hails Vaccine Progress in First Remarks Since Projected Election Defeat

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House, July 14, 2020, in Washington.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Report: Over 130 Secret Service Officers Test Positive for Coronavirus

A US secret service agent stands guard as US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Prescott Regional Airport in…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power