COVID-19 Pandemic

Medical Journal: Long COVID Is ‘Modern Medical Challenge of the First Order’

By VOA News
August 27, 2021 05:49 AM
Medical professionals treat patients in the coronavirus ward at Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon, Israel, Aug. 26, 2021.
Medical professionals treat patients in the coronavirus ward at Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon, Israel, Aug. 26, 2021.

According to a new report published in a leading medical journal, the symptoms that linger after a person has survived the novel coronavirus are little understood by the medical community.

The medical journal The Lancet says the syndrome must be studied and understood by the medical community in order to launch an appropriate response for what the journal calls “a modern medical challenge of the first order.”

The syndrome has become known as “long COVID,” and The Lancet said recovery can take more than a year.

The lingering symptoms include “persistent fatigue, breathlessness, brain fog, and depression.”

Finding answers to the mystery of long COVID “while providing compassionate and multidisciplinary care,” The Lancet said, "will require the full breadth of scientific and medical ingenuity.”

Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of people in the United States who have not been able to pay their rent during the pandemic are facing evictions after the Supreme Court decided not the extend the nationwide ban on evictions that had been imposed during the pandemic.

Three of the justices dissented.

Jen Psaki, U.S. President Joe Biden’s press secretary, said in a statement, “As a result of this ruling, families will face the painful impact of evictions, and communities across the country will face greater risk of exposure to COVID-19.”

Earlier this week World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, continued to warn about the consequences of inequitable vaccination.

Some regions and countries continue to see steep increases in cases and deaths, while others are declining,” the WHO chief said.  “As long as this virus is circulating anywhere, it’s a threat everywhere.”

On Friday, India’s health ministry reported 44,658 new COVID cases in the previous 24-hour period.

New Zealand is extending its national lockdown until Tuesday midnight after 70 new COVID cases were discovered.

Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center reported more than 214 million global COVID cases and 4.5 million deaths. The center said more than 5 billion vaccines have been administered.

