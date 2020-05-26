COVID-19 Pandemic

Medical Workers in Mexico City Protest for Proper Equipment to Treat Coronavirus

By VOA News
May 26, 2020 03:28 AM
Dozens of Mexican health workers in Mexico City are demanding that authorities provide them with Proper Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) needed for attending to coronavirus patients. 

The workers blocked roads in the capital city during a protest Wednesday, claiming Mexican officials are putting their health at risk by giving them poorly made equipment.  

Nurse Susana Ballesteros said they are asked to re-use uniforms and N95 masks after several of their colleagues became infected and even died.  Ballesteros said they want equipment to be able to work. She said medical workers want authorities to listen to them.  

It was not immediately clear if their protest moved them closer to achieving the results they are seeking. 

The nurses also complain about their workload, saying even with the extra work because of COVID patients, they are still required to train university graduates. 

Mexico has confirmed more than 70 thousand COVID cases and more than 7,300 deaths. 

The lion's share of the infections and deaths are in densely populated Mexico City.  

