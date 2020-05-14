COVID-19 Pandemic

Mental Health Care Must be Essential Part of COVID-19 Response: UN

By Lisa Schlein
May 14, 2020 01:33 AM
(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 8, 2020 United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a press…
FILE - In this file photo taken on Feb. 8, 2020, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a news conference at the African Union headquarters.

GENEVA - The United Nations is calling for mental health care to be given to millions of people suffering psychological distress from fear, loneliness, economic upheaval and any abuse triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. A U.N. policy brief, “COVID-19 and the Need for Action on Mental Health,” issued by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, explores the issues brought on by the crisis and offers recommendations.

National surveys carried out this year reveal widespread prevalence of distress in populations, with levels as high as 35 percent in China, 60 percent in Iran and 45 percent in the United States. Similar studies among health care workers find anxiety levels have risen an average of 45 percent in countries such as Canada, China and Pakistan.

Devora Kestel, director of the World Health Organization’s Department of Mental Health and Substance Use, said measures must be taken now to protect and promote care for such existing conditions.

“This is something that needs to be done in the middle of the crisis so that we can prevent things to become worse in the near future,” Kesel said. “We are all witnessing in every country of the world the risk of an economic turmoil that will affect people.”

Kestel said mental health problems have surged during similar economic crises in the past, leading to high rates of suicide.

One of the major recommendations in the U.N. secretary-general’s policy brief is to ensure mental health and psychosocial support are widely available in any emergency.

What may be feasible in rich countries may not be possible in the developing world. For example, WHO noted one in five people in South Sudan has a mental health condition, with only one professional available for every 4 million people.

Kestel told VOA that the WHO and other agencies have been working for years to strengthen the capacity of nonmental health professionals to provide care.

“We are promoting the modalities where the community, some community leaders or sectors within the community, such as traditional healers, in some context could receive the basic knowledge and training that is needed in order to provide care to those in need,” Kestel said.

The United Nations said psychological trauma will remain after COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, is gone. It urged nations to reform, strengthen and invest more money in their mental health care systems. It said these services will be needed to support societies as they recover from the terrible consequences of this life-changing event.  

Related Stories

Children play outside their family's shelters at Afghan refugee camp in Islamabad, Pakistan, Feb. 13, 2020.
South & Central Asia
COVID Lockdown Upends Life for Overlooked Afghan Refugees in Pakistan
Nearly 2.5 million Afghans live in Pakistan as either registered or undocumented refugees
Ayesha Tanzeem
By Ayesha Tanzeem
Wed, 05/13/2020 - 10:58
A woman (R) waits for her order outside a small shop on the first day of the easing of restrictions in Wellington, New Zealand, April 28, 2020, following the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
COVID-19 Pandemic
New Zealand Reports No New COVID Cases for 2nd Straight Day
Ministry of Health Director-General Ashley Bloomfield says that was encouraging news as most businesses will be able to reopen as of midnight Wednesday, though social distancing rules will remain in place and gatherings will be limited to 10 people
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 05/13/2020 - 08:12
Sunday, people over 65 were allowed out from their homes for four hours for the first time since March, as part of the government easing COVID controls. (D. Jones)
COVID-19 Pandemic
Turkey’s Erdogan Eases COVID Restrictions Despite Complacency Fears
Critics warn of dangerous gamble and say the move may be premature
Dorian Jones
By Dorian Jones
Tue, 05/12/2020 - 15:48
FILE - Women sweep rice at a small processing plant in the northern Ghanaian town of Bolgatanga, Feb. 1, 2008.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Ghana's Rice Farmers Might Benefit From COVID Pandemic
 'Eat Ghana Rice' campaign may get a boost from rice exporters’ ban
Stacey Knott
By Stacey Knott
Tue, 05/12/2020 - 14:26
Lisa Schlein
By
Lisa Schlein

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

Mental Health Care Must be Essential Part of COVID-19 Response: UN

(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 8, 2020 United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a press…
COVID-19 Pandemic

The Small Southern African Country of Lesotho is Attending its First COVID-19 Patient

Lesotho's Prime Minister Thomas Motsoahae Thabane addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Friday,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Former ‘Quiz Kid’ Joel Kupperman Dies of COVID-19

COVID-19 Pandemic

Cats With No Symptoms Spread Virus to Other Cats in Lab Test

A cat has its hair brushed at the Caturday Cafe in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, May 8, 2020. Small restaurants are one of the few…
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO: Coronavirus ‘May Never Go Away’

Construction workers wearing face masks travel in a back of a crew cab in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Thai…