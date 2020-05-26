COVID-19 Pandemic

Merck Leaps Into COVID-19 Development Fray with Vaccine, Drug Deals

By Reuters
May 26, 2020 10:10 AM
Merck & Co. campus in Linden, New Jersey, March 9, 2009.
Merck & Co said it was buying Austrian vaccine maker Themis Bioscience and would collaborate with research nonprofit IAVI to develop two separate vaccines.

CHICAGO - Merck & Co Inc, which has largely kept to the sidelines of the race for COVID-19 treatments, said it was buying Austrian vaccine maker Themis Bioscience and would collaborate with research nonprofit IAVI to develop two separate vaccines.
 
It also announced a partnership with privately held Ridgeback Biotherapeutics to develop an experimental oral antiviral drug against COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
 
It did not disclose the terms of the acquisition of Themis, a privately held company.
 
Merck shares rose more than 3% in premarket trading.
 
Most big pharmaceutical companies have already placed their bets on COVID-19 treatments, but Merck has been waiting for opportunities with proven track records, Chief Executive Ken Frazier said.
 
"We wanted to be in a position where we could choose things that have the right kind of characteristics to make a contribution for a virus that's likely to be with us for some time," he told Reuters in an interview.
 
Both vaccines are designed to be delivered in a single dose.
 
The Themis vaccine, developed in collaboration with the Institut Pasteur in Paris, is based on a modified measles virus that delivers bits of the SARS-CoV-2 virus into the body to prevent COVID-19.
 
It was developed in part through funding from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).
 
Merck said it moving quickly with this candidate and expects to start vaccinating volunteers "within weeks."
 
The IAVI vaccine uses the same technology as Merck’s Ebola vaccine ERVEBO, recently approved by the European Commission and the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.
 
That candidate, which Merck is developing jointly with IAVI, is expected to start human trials some time this year, Frazier said.
 
The U.S. Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) is backing the effort.
 
Both vaccines are made using technologies that have resulted in licensed products, unlike some frontrunners, such as the rapidly developed vaccine from Moderna Inc, which is expected to start large, late-stage clinical trials in July.
 
Last week, Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, said Merck's vaccine, and those from Johnson & Johnson and Sanofi, were a month or two behind Moderna's, but may get added to large efficacy trials this summer as they wrap up early-stage studies.
 
"I think we'll be in a position to participate," Frazier said.
 
Merck intends to shoulder the cost of scaling up production of the vaccines before either has been proven to work, although it has not yet determined where they will be manufactured commercially, he said.
 
Doses of the Themis vaccine are already being made in France for clinical trials. Merck also plans to begin early production of the vaccine it is developing with IAVI at its plant in Pennsylvania.
 
Frazier said Merck had not signed any pacts with the U.S. government to deliver doses of either vaccine to Americans first, adding it was committed to making its vaccines accessible globally and affordably.
 
Ridgeback's pill, EIDD-2801, is designed to block virus reproduction, and has shown promise in animal studies of multiple coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2. It has also been shown to be safe and well tolerated in early stage trials.
 
Frazier compared it to Gilead Sciences' remdesivir, but it would be a pill, rather than an intravenous infusion. Efficacy trials will start later this year.
 
"If the drug works, we would be able to produce billions of doses," Frazier added.
 
The United States has recorded more than 1.6 million new coronavirus infections and over 97,000 deaths, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday.

Related Stories

A man stands outside an entrance to a Moderna, Inc., building, May 18, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. Moderna announced Monday that an experimental vaccine against the coronavirus showed encouraging results in very early testing.
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Stocks Surge on Promising Coronavirus Vaccine Test; World Markets Post Gains
US stocks and markets surge on the promise of coronavirus vaccine
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 05/18/2020 - 13:41
U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he departs for the Camp David, Maryland presidential retreat from the South…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Trump Hopeful for Coronavirus Vaccine This Year
US president says even without vaccine, country must be ready to reopen 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 05/15/2020 - 19:16
A frozen sample of an RNA vaccine for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is displayed by Arcturus Therapeutics CEO Joe Payne at one of the company's laboratories in San Diego, California, March 17, 2020.
USA
Reuters/Ipsos Poll: A Quarter of Americans Are Hesitant about Coronavirus Vaccine  
While health experts say a vaccine to prevent infection is needed to return life to normal, the survey points to a potential trust issue for the Trump administration already under fire for its often contradictory safety guidance during the pandemic
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 05/21/2020 - 11:20
A currency trader works near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange…
Economy & Business
Potential Coronavirus Vaccine Sends Asian Markets Upward Tuesday
Investors cheered by news of possible COVID-19 vaccine
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 05/19/2020 - 05:12
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Special Section

USA

Worker Shortage Concerns Loom in Immigrant-Heavy US Meatpacking Plants

FILE - Residents hold 'thank you' signs to greet employees of a Smithfield pork processing plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, May 20, 2020, as they resume working after the plant's three-week closure because of a coronavirus outbreak.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Italy's New COVID-19 App Tracks Contacts and Protects Privacy

FILE - A young woman wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus checks her phone in a park in the Porta Nuova district, in Milan, Italy, May 4, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Merck Leaps Into COVID-19 Development Fray with Vaccine, Drug Deals

Merck & Co. campus in Linden, New Jersey, March 9, 2009.
Africa

Urban Refugees in East Africa Resort to Desperate Measures as COVID-19 Takes Hold

FILE - Women carry firewood on their heads outside the Kakuma refugee camp in Turkana county, northwest of Nairobi, Kenya, Feb. 1, 2018.
COVID-19 Pandemic

French Nursing Homes Employees Protest Pay, Conditions 

Employees demonstrating outside a nursing home of the Korian group, one of the market leaders in the lucrative industry of…