COVID-19 Pandemic

Merkel Defends Extension of Germany COVID-19 Lockdown

By VOA News
February 11, 2021 08:55 AM
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a meeting of the German federal parliament, Bundestag, at the Reichstag building in…
Speaking to the Bundestag - the lower house of the German parliament – Merkel said they did not act fast enough in 2020 to prevent a second surge in infections late in the year, Feb 11, 2021.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel Thursday defended her decision to extend the nation’s COVID-19 lockdown, saying the variant strains of the virus pose a threat and she does not want to make the mistakes that led to a second surge last year.

Following a meeting Wednesday with Germany’s 16 state governors, Merkel announced they agreed to extend the current COVID-19 lockdown - due to expire Sunday - to March 7.

Speaking to the Bundestag - the lower house of the German parliament – Merkel said they did not act fast enough in 2020 to prevent a second surge in infections late in the year, and as health officials now warn about the spread of more virulent variant COVID-19 strains in the country, she said they need to learn from their mistakes.

The number of new daily infections has dropped in Germany since the current lockdown began in late November, prompting calls for an easing of restrictions. Some schools and businesses such as hair salons will be allowed to open sooner, with strict hygiene restrictions.  

But Merkel argued the nation is in a battle with the virus, and their opponent does not pay attention to dates, it pays attention to infection rates. She said the government is basing the next step in lifting restrictions on reaching an infection rate of 35 COVID-19 infections per 100,000 people over a seven-day period.

Germany’s Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases reported, as of Wednesday, the nation had an infection rate of 68 per 100,000 for the previous seven days.  

The institute also reported, as of Thursday, the nation added 10,237 new cases and 666 deaths in the past day, taking the total case count since the start of the coronavirus outbreak to 2.31 million and the death toll to 63,635.

Related Stories

A medical worker wears protective equipment in the COVID-19 testing center at Duesseldorf Airport, Duesseldorf, Germany, Dec. 21, 2020.
Europe
Germany Says Unified European Response Needed to Coronavirus Variant
Several countries, including Germany, have halted air travel to Britain while France has banned trucks from entering for a period of 48 hours while new variant is assessed
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 12/21/2020 - 12:11 PM
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier speaks during a visit at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination center in Berlin…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Germany's President Urges Employers to Allow Work from Home
Steinmeier joins union chiefs in seeking to reduce contacts to halt COVID-19 spread
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 01/15/2021 - 01:36 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Merkel Defends Extension of Germany COVID-19 Lockdown

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a meeting of the German federal parliament, Bundestag, at the Reichstag building in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Recommends AstraZeneca Vaccine, but Questions Complicate Rollout

AstraZeneca vaccine is ready to be used at the Wellcome Centre in Ilford, east London, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Frank…
COVID-19 Pandemic

CDC Recommends 2 Masks for Better COVID Protection
A person wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks during a winter storm in Philadelphia, Monday, Feb…
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Panel OKs AstraZeneca Vaccine Against COVID-19 Variants

A dose of AstraZeneca vaccine is prepared at COVID-19 vaccination centre in the Odeon Luxe Cinema in Maidstone, Britain…
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO, UNICEF Say 130 Countries Yet to Administer Any COVID-19 Vaccine

A municipal health worker and an environmental military police officer carry the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine as they enter in an…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power