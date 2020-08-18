COVID-19 Pandemic

Merkel Urges Germans to Follow COVID Restrictions as Cases Surge

By VOA News
August 18, 2020 03:26 PM
German Chancellor Angela Merkel wears a protective face mask as she arrives for the continuation of an EU summit meeting in Brussels, Belgium, July 20, 2020.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel wears a protective face mask as she arrives for the continuation of an EU summit meeting in Brussels, Belgium, July 20, 2020.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel Tuesday urged citizens to wear masks and abide by social distancing and other COVID-19 prevention rules if they want to see restrictions lifted in the country. 

Speaking with reporters in Dusseldorf where she attended the North Rhine-Westphalia state cabinet meeting, Merkel said the number of new cases in Germany has doubled in three weeks and cannot continue. 

She noted that the surge is likely due to people traveling during the summer holidays and more intermingling. Merkel said she cannot further lift COVID-19 restrictions with the rising new infections and appealed to the public to adhere to the rules.  

"If the infection numbers go down, then we can open up more,"” Merkel said. “If they don't go down or if they go up, then you have to consider what might be necessary.” 

Merkel said she discussed the COVID-19 pandemic with the state cabinet. Germany’s 16 states largely set their own rules, often leading to a mishmash of differing regional regulations that have prompted confusion and frustration in the country of 83 million. Merkel said she was in favor of a more uniform approach. 

Germany’s disease control agency on Tuesday reported 1,390 new confirmed coronavirus cases. 
 

VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

'Stop Partying:' Libyan Doctors Warn Public as COVID Cases Surge

An employee from a disinfection service company wears a protective mask while sanitising sports equipment at the gym of…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Merkel Urges Germans to Follow COVID Restrictions as Cases Surge

German Chancellor Angela Merkel wears a protective face mask as she arrives for the continuation of an EU summit meeting in Brussels, Belgium, July 20, 2020.
USA

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Book on COVID-19 Response Out in October

In this image made from video provided by the office of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo signs a bill giving death benefits to…
Student Union

COVID-19 Infections Rising Among Young People on US University Campuses

Protesters march opposing in-person classes at Georgia Tech in Atlanta, Aug. 17, 2020. More of the state public universities are opening for the fall term.
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Chief Warns of 'Vaccine Nationalism'

Volunteer Yash is injected with the vaccine as part of an Imperial College vaccine trial, at a clinic in London, Wednesday, Aug…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power