COVID-19 Pandemic

Mexican President Calls for UN Intervention on Global Vaccine Rollout

By VOA News
February 23, 2021 03:32 PM
People wait to receive the first dose of China's Sinovac Biotech CoronaVac vaccine against COVID-19, in Ecatepec, Mexico state,…
People wait to receive the first dose of China's Sinovac Biotech CoronaVac vaccine against COVID-19, in Ecatepec, Mexico state, Feb. 22, 2021.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called on the United Nations on Tuesday to guarantee equitable access to coronavirus vaccines.  

Speaking at a news conference alongside Argentine President Alberto Fernández, Lopez Obrador called the current state of vaccine distribution "totally unfair." 

"The U.N. has to intervene because it's ... an ornament," he said. "Where is the universal fraternity?" 

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez attend a news conference at the…
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez attend a news conference at the National Palace, in Mexico City, Mexico, Feb. 23, 2021.

Fernández, who is on a three-day state visit to Mexico, is hoping to develop a hemispheric strategy with Lopez Obrador to address the issue. 

"It is fundamental that there is transparency and solidarity in the vaccine rollout," said Fernandez, who had previously discussed the topic with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. "I agree with what (López Obrador) did at the U.N. — we have to look for a way to have quick access to the doses and that doesn't leave the poorest countries behind." 

On February 15, Lopez Obrador urged the U.N. to call an "urgent meeting" to address vaccine hoarding by the countries responsible for vaccine production. He also pushed for the implementation of mechanisms to guarantee equitable access to vaccines and medications during the pandemic such as COVAX, a vaccine-sharing program co-led by the World Health Organization. 

A few days later, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard asked the U.N. Security Council to "avoid hoarding vaccines and accelerate the first stages of COVAX deliveries, to give priority to countries with fewer resources."  

A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19)vaccine, marketed by the Serum…
A health care worker administers a dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, marketed by the Serum Institute of India (SII) as COVISHIELD, to a woman at a vaccination center in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Feb. 22, 2021.

"It is urgent to act, to reverse the injustice that is being committed, because the security of all humanity depends on it," Ebrard told the council. 

As of last week, three-quarters of the world's first doses had been administered in only 10 countries. Those countries, however, account for 60% of global GDP, Ebrard added. 

Mexico has administered at least 1.7 million vaccine doses, inoculating around 0.7% of its population, according to the Reuters COVID-19 Tracker. The country currently ranks third in the world in coronavirus deaths, with at least 180,000 Mexicans having died of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. 
 

Related Stories

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2021 file photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Fauci Says New Guidelines for Vaccinated People Coming ‘Soon’
The CDC has already said vaccinated people do not have to quarantine if they have contact with an infected person
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 02/23/2021 - 12:28 PM
Arrival of the first batch of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, in Mexico City
COVID-19 Pandemic
Mexico Receives First Shipment of Russian Vaccine to Fight COVID-19
Mexico’s foreign minister receives first shipment of Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19   
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 02/23/2021 - 04:51 AM
People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk at an outdoor shopping area in Beijing,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO: ‘Growing Movement Behind Vaccine Equity’
Merkel: Pandemic will not end until world is vaccinated
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 02/20/2021 - 05:52 AM
Pfizer employees handle containers of vaccine as U.S. President Joe Biden tours a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Biden Announces Financial Support for Global COVID Vaccine Program
US president makes $4 billion pledge at virtual Munich Security Conference
Default Author Profile
By Wayne Lee
Fri, 02/19/2021 - 03:47 PM
A man photographs his mother getting a shot of China's Sinovac CoronaVac vaccine for COVID-19 during a priority vaccination…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Rich Countries to Pledge COVID Vaccines for World's Poorest
Announcement comes ahead of a virtual G-7 meeting Friday of world’s largest economies where they will discuss how to combat global pandemic
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 02/19/2021 - 09:12 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Mexican President Calls for UN Intervention on Global Vaccine Rollout

People wait to receive the first dose of China's Sinovac Biotech CoronaVac vaccine against COVID-19, in Ecatepec, Mexico state,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO, UNITAID Form Task Force to Secure Oxygen for COVID Patients

Edgar Barbaran exchanges a small, empty oxygen tank for a large one as he waits since the previous day for a refill shop to open in Callao, Peru, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Nigeria Rape Reporting App Helps Survivors Avoid Stigma

COVID-19 Pandemic

Fauci Says New Guidelines for Vaccinated People Coming ‘Soon’

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2021 file photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious…
COVID-19 Pandemic

British Leader Optimistic England’s COVID-19 Restrictions Could End June 21

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes part in an online class, during a visit to Sedgehill School in Lewisham, south…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power