Mexico City Factory Begins Producing Medical-Grade N95 Face Masks

A factory in Mexico City is now producing the all-important medical-grade N95 face masks for health care workers treating a growing number of COVID-19 patients.

A government spokesperson said the facility, which opened Thursday, is projected to make up to 40,000 masks daily, an amount that is expected to meet the need for masks in the Mexican capital, which has been hard hit by the coronavirus.

Mexico City government development director José Bernardo Rosas Fernandez said Mexico had trouble finding enough N-95 face masks as some hospitals became overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

The new factory is being run jointly by the Mexico City government and a company specializing in air-filtration technology.

Mexico has confirmed more than 56,500 COVID-19 cases and more than 6,000 deaths.