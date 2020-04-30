COVID-19 Pandemic

Mexico City Street Performers Request Government Help Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

By VOA News
April 30, 2020 11:50 PM
A clown wearing a protective face mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, attends a protest in Mexico…
A clown wearing a protective face mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus attends a protest in Mexico City, April 30, 2020.

Street performers in Mexico City marched through the Mexican capital Thursday to showcase their request for the government’s financial help after being sidelined for more than a month by restrictions aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus.

The performers dressed as superheroes and clowns made their pitch before a supportive audience as Mexico celebrated Children's Day.

Jose Amado Villegas, a professional clown, made an affectionate appeal for public  support in getting the government to act on their behalf, saying to all the children who did not see clowns in their schools, who did not see clowns in parks, who did not see clowns at the national level, “we are here to give joy to all children.”

There was no immediate government response to the street performers' appeal.

Meantime, the performers could be heading into tougher days ahead, with health authorities anticipating the month of May to be the most difficult in the pandemic for Mexico, possibly reducing their chances of resuming their livelihoods.

So far, Mexico has reported 19,224 COVID-19 cases and 1,859 deaths. 

Related Stories

A cross stands among police tape set up to mark a mass grave found next to a cemetery in Tetelcingo, Mexico, November 12, 2015.
The Americas
Tainted Alcohol Kills 16, Sickens 16 More in Mexico
Mexican Prosecutor to investigate deadly alcohol poisonings
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 04/30/2020 - 00:27
FILE PHOTO: Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro holds a gold bar during a meeting with representatives of the mining sector in…
The Americas
US Asks Mexico for Help to Investigate Oil-for-food Pact with Venezuela 
The deal has thrown a lifeline to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as Washington tightens punitive measures against his administration as part of a "maximum-pressure" strategy to oust him
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 04/29/2020 - 21:27
VOA Investigative reporter Veronica Balderas Iglesias films illegal logging at Monarch Butterfly Sanctuary in Mexico.
The Americas
VOA Films Illegal Logging Inside Mexico Monarch Butterfly Sanctuary
VOA investigative reporter travels to city where suspicious death of prominent communal leader rocked conservation world
Default Author Profile
By Veronica Balderas Iglesias
Thu, 04/30/2020 - 05:30
Central American migrants seeking asylum, some wearing protective face masks, return to Mexico via the international bridge at…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Mexico All but Empties Official Migrant Centers in Bid to Contain Coronavirus
The institute's migrant centers and shelters have a total capacity of 8,524 spaces, the INM said
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 04/27/2020 - 00:54
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

Yes, Really: Japan Aquarium Seeks Folks to FaceTime With Eels

Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of Software Engineering, speaks about group FaceTime during an announcement of…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Mexico City Street Performers Request Government Help Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

A clown wearing a protective face mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, attends a protest in Mexico…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Trump Says Intelligence Points to COVID-19’s Origins in a Chinese Lab

President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters during a event about protecting seniors, in the East Room of the White…
COVID-19 Pandemic

California's Conflicting Methods of Flattening the Curve

Beach goers converge under a pier Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Huntington Beach, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has…
Press Freedom

Tajikistan Ban on Website ‘Direct Attack on Press Freedom,' Editor Says 

Tajikistan's people rest on the floor waiting for a plane to return in their home country at the Vnukovo international airport,…