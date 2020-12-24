COVID-19 Pandemic

Mexico First Latin American Country With COVID-19 Vaccination Program

By VOA News
December 24, 2020 03:45 PM
Maria Irene Ramirez receives the first injection with a dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at General Hospital, in Mexico City
Maria Irene Ramirez receives the first injection with a dose of the PfizerBioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Ruben Lenero hospital in Mexico City, Dec. 24, 2020.

Mexico became the first Latin American country Thursday to launch a COVID-19 vaccination initiative, offering hope to a nation that has lost some 120,000 people to the pandemic. 

Maria Irene Ramirez, the 59-year-old head nurse at the intensive care unit at Mexico City’s Ruben Lenero hospital, was the first to get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, in keeping with the country’s strategy to focus first on health care workers. 

“This is the best gift that I could have received in 2020,” Ramirez said after being inoculated in a ceremony broadcast by national media. 

Chile will immediately start inoculations of health care workers after receiving the first 10,000 doses of a 10-million dose order of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine on Thursday, officials said. 

Also on Thursday, Costa Rica was preparing to vaccinate two senior citizens in a home near San Jose with the vaccine, while Argentina received about 300,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. 

The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Costa Rica
The first batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrives at the Juan Santamaria International Airport, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Alajuela, Costa Rica, Dec. 23, 2020.

In the US

The United States is about to complete its second week of vaccinations with about 1 million inoculations, mainly among health care workers and elderly residents of nursing homes. The numbers, however, are far short of the goal set by Operation Warp Speed, the federal government’s effort to mass produce millions of doses of vaccines, to inoculate 20 million Americans by the end of the year.   

U.S. Operation Warp Speed chief adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui has warned that it would take longer to administer the doses.  

"The commitment that we can make is to make vaccine doses available," Slaoui said during a press call. "How fast the ramp-up of immunizations, the shots in arms, is happening is slower than we thought it would be." 

The Trump administration has reached a deal worth $2 billion to secure an additional 100 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which would boost the nation’s supply to 200 million doses by mid-July 2021. 

With surges throughout the U.S. leading to 327,000 COVID-19 deaths and 18.5 million coronavirus infections, according to Johns Hopkins University, the speed with which immunizations can be administered becomes increasingly important.

Intensive Care Unit Nurse Merlin Pambuan, is cheered by hospital staff as she walks out of the hospital in Long Beach
Intensive Care Unit Nurse Merlin Pambuan, 66, is cheered by hospital staff as she walks out of the hospital where she spent eight months with COVID-19, at Dignity Health – St. Mary Medical Center, in Long Beach, California, Dec. 21, 2020.

 California became the first U.S. state Thursday to record 2 million coronavirus cases. The grim Christmas Eve milestone was reached as the state was under a strict stay-at-home order and hospitals were overwhelmed with the largest number of infections since the pandemic began more than nine months ago. The coronavirus causes the COVID-19 disease. 

Sinovac vaccine

Brazilian researchers said Wednesday the coronavirus vaccine developed by Chinese drug maker Sinovac Biotech was found to be more than 50% effective in a late-stage clinical trial.   

But officials at the state-run research institute Butantan say they are withholding the results of the trial at Sinovac’s request, raising issues once again about the lack of transparency involving the vaccine’s development.   

Tests of the Sinovac vaccine, dubbed CoronaVac, were halted last month after an “adverse, serious event” involving a volunteer participant in late October.   

Sinovac is one of many drug makers around the world that have been racing to develop a safe and effective vaccine against COVID-19, which has killed more than 1.7 million people out of more than 79 million confirmed infections, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center.   

New variant

China on Thursday became the latest country to suspend all travel with Britain after the discovery of a new and more contagious strain of the novel coronavirus. The new variant has swept through southern Britain in recent weeks, prompting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to impose more restrictive lockdown measures in some parts of the country ahead of Christmas Day.   

Related Stories

Dimas Tadeu Covas, director of the Butantan Institute, speaks during a press conference regarding the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines test results, at headquarters of the Butantan Institute in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Dec. 23, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Brazilian Researchers Say Chinese-Made COVID-19 Vaccine is Effective
But state-run Butantan research institute is withholding results of trials at request of Chinese drug maker Sinovac
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 12/24/2020 - 09:54 AM
Walgreens Pharmacists prepare Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccines at Crown Heights Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, a nursing home facility in Brooklyn, New York, Dec. 22, 2020.
USA
US to Distribute Additional 100M Doses of Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine
Drug makers say they expect to complete the delivery by the end of July in a nearly $2 billion deal with federal government
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 12/23/2020 - 11:00 AM
With Second Vaccine Rolling Out, US Hits Record Daily Coronavirus Cases
00:02:08
COVID-19 Pandemic
With Second COVID Vaccine Rolling Out, US Hits New High in Daily Cases
The vaccine will work against a new strain of the virus encountered in Britain, officials say
Michelle Quinn
By Michelle Quinn
Sun, 12/20/2020 - 08:43 PM
FILE - A COVID-19 vaccination appointments sign points the way at Edward Hospital in Naperville, Illinois, Dec. 17, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
In US, People Over 75 and Essential Workers Next in Line for Vaccine
The Pfizer and Moderna shots shipped so far and in the next few weeks are nearly all going to health care workers and residents of long-term care homes
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 12/20/2020 - 05:45 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Mexico First Latin American Country With COVID-19 Vaccination Program

Maria Irene Ramirez receives the first injection with a dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at General Hospital, in Mexico City
COVID-19 Pandemic

Brazilian Researchers Say Chinese-Made COVID-19 Vaccine is Effective

Dimas Tadeu Covas, director of the Butantan Institute, speaks during a press conference regarding the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines test results, at headquarters of the Butantan Institute in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Dec. 23, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

Asian Migrant Workers Locked Up, Dumped as Coronavirus Curbs Ease

A general view of workers constructing "quick-build" semi-permanent dormitories to house migrant workers amid the coronavirus…
COVID-19 Pandemic

First COVID-19 Vaccines Arrive in Latin America

The first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Mexico is transported on the tarmac after being unloaded from a DHL cargo…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Uganda's Health Care System Struggling Against Second COVID Wave

FILE - An Ugandan health worker takes samples to test a truck driver for the coronavirus, at the Malaba Border Post in Malaba, on the border with Kenya, Uganda, April 29, 2020.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power