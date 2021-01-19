Mexico Temporarily Suspends Pfizer Vaccine Purchases to Help Supply Doses to Poor Countries

Mexico expects to receive its last Pfizer--BioNTech vaccines against COVID-19 Tuesday for the next three weeks as it supports a United Nations' proposal to limit purchases in order to make vaccines available to poor countries.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Mexico will get 200,000 doses of the Pfizer- vaccine on Tuesday before its shipments are temporarily suspended.

The Mexican leader says the temporary suspension of Pfizer shipments will not impact his efforts to get vaccines to all citizens.

He said the government is already making deals so that the Chinese vaccine CanSino starts arriving, as well as the Sputnik V vaccine from a Russian laboratory and the AstraZeneca vaccine from the University of Oxford.

Mexico expects to receive five million doses of the Pfizer vaccine once its shipments resume next month.

So far, Mexico has confirmed 1, 649,502 coronavirus cases and 141,248 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.