COVID-19 Pandemic

Miami Beach Imposes Curfew on Spring Break Crowds

By AFP
March 20, 2021 08:12 PM
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 19: People enjoy themselves along Ocean Drive on March 19, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. College…
People enjoy themselves along Ocean Drive on March 19, 2021, in Miami Beach, Florida.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - Throngs of revelers flocking to Miami Beach, Florida, for spring break have become so uncontrollable that authorities imposed a curfew Saturday that they hope will spoil the party.

For the next 72 hours, visitors will have to leave the streets and restaurants will close their doors at 8 p.m. in the main tourist areas of South Beach, the epicenter of the city's party scene, authorities announced.

In addition, the three bridges that connect the island with mainland Miami will be closed to traffic after 10 p.m.

Only residents, workers and hotel guests will have access.

"This is all about the public safety, folks," said acting City Manager Raul Aguila.

Referring to photos of huge crowds gathering on the main Ocean Drive strip, he added: "It looked like a rock concert. You couldn't see pavement and you couldn't see grass."

The move followed weeks of wild partying in Miami Beach, which is no stranger to uncontrollable spring break crowds.

But this year the volume is clearly higher than in previous years, said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

"I think it is in part due to the fact that there are very few places open elsewhere in the country, or they're too cold, or they're not open and they're too cold," he said.

Over the last several days viral videos have emerged showing fights in restaurants that caused serious damage in addition to prompting diners to flee without paying expensive bills, according to local press reports.

Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Clements said he is concerned the situation will become unmanageable.

On Thursday night "we had an issue where hundreds of people ran at one particular time. Tables and chairs were thrown and used as weapons," he said.

He added that police had hoped it was a one-time event but "last night we had three of those situations and we had a young lady that got hurt as a result of trying to run away from a crowd."

"We can't continue to be fortunate. We have to do some things that are going to mitigate those circumstances," he said.

Related Stories

Beachgoers take advantage of the sun, sand, and surf as they spend time on Clearwater Beach Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in…
COVID-19 Pandemic
No Spring Break for the Coronavirus, Experts Say
Weather affects its spread less than control measures and people's behavior
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
Fri, 03/19/2021 - 03:02 AM
Elderly people are seen after receiving a dose of the CoronaVac vaccine against COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mexico City…
COVID-19 Pandemic
US to Provide Coronavirus Vaccines to Neighbors  
The planned dispatch of millions of doses to Canada and Mexico comes amid concern the world's wealthiest nation is not doing enough to help vaccinate the rest of the world 
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Thu, 03/18/2021 - 06:09 PM
Syrian children cross a road in front of a mural awareness campaign drawing calling on people to take care as the COVID-19…
The Infodemic: Sanctions on Syria Aren't Preventing Arrival of Coronavirus Vaccines
Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.
Polygraph.info
By Polygraph
Mon, 03/15/2021 - 02:01 PM
(FILES) In this file photograph taken on August 29, 2020, Tanzania's incumbent President and presidential candidate of ruling…
Africa
Tanzanian VP Implies President is Sick, Says Nothing about Coronavirus Rumors
Authorities have come under pressure to reveal President John Magufuli’s health status after some people, including opposition politicians, said he was sick with coronavirus
Mohammed Yusuf
By Mohammed Yusuf
Mon, 03/15/2021 - 01:55 PM
AFP logo
By
AFP
COVID-19 Pandemic

Miami Beach Imposes Curfew on Spring Break Crowds

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 19: People enjoy themselves along Ocean Drive on March 19, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. College…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Pakistan's Prime Minister Tests Positive for COVID-19

FILE - Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan disembarks from his plane at the airport in Katunayake, Sri Lanka, Feb. 23, 2021, during a visit to the country.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Zoos, Scientists Aim to Curb People Giving Virus to Animals

Richard, a western lowland gorilla, who was tested positive for COVID-19 on February 25, 2021, sits inside its enclosure at…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain PM Johnson Gets First Dose of AstraZeneca Vaccine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson receives a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, amid the coronavirus disease…
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Committee: AstraZeneca Vaccine Benefits Outweigh Risks 

A member of the medical staff holds a vial of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine at the South Ile-de-France Hospital Group…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power