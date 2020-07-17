COVID-19 Pandemic

Miami-Dade Plans to Fine People Not Following COVID Rules

By Associated Press
July 17, 2020 09:42 AM
FILE - People eat in an outdoor dining area of a restaurant in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24, 2020.
FILE - People eat in an outdoor dining area of a restaurant in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24, 2020. With coronavirus cases surging officials are imposing tough measures.

MIAMI - Miami-Dade County plans to start aggressively enforcing rules designed to combat the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

The county's commission unanimously approved an emergency order on Thursday that gives all code and fire inspectors authority to issue tickets of up to $100 for individuals and $500 for businesses not complying with guidelines to wear masks and practice social distancing. Police officers have already had this enforcement power.

"We're going to put a heck of a lot of people out there," Mayor Carlos Gimenez told commissioners during a zoom meeting. "Our people are going to go everywhere."

Gimenez noted that because people, and especially younger people, have not been following the "new normal" guidelines, the county needed another enforcement tool.  

In Miami-Dade County, which is Florida's most populous and the current epicenter of the outbreak, there were more than 3,100 new coronavirus cases reported on Thursday. Statewide, there were 13,965 new coronavirus cases and 156 deaths reported on Thursday.

The order took place immediately upon approval. Gimenez said it's time for repercussions for people who choose to disobey the rules, the Miami Herald reported.

"This is an all-hands-on-deck approach. We need to have not just police officers, but all inspectors — our code inspectors, our fire inspectors — on deck to enforce the rules we know people are not complying with," Gimenez said.

Violators who receive the civil fines can avoid financial hardship by serving community service hours through the county's Diversion Program.  

The goal of the ordinance is to "increase the manpower desperately needed to follow up on these executive orders," so that people listen without having to be arrested, said Commissioner Sally Heyman.

 

Related Stories

An employee at the Clevelander bar and restaurant on Ocean Drive stacks chairs as they have shut down due to public health…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Florida Breaks 300K Mark for Coronavirus; Another 112 Die
State Democratic leaders accuse Republican Governor Ron DeSantis of not acting aggressively enough to stem virus
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 07/15/2020 - 15:04
A body is loaded into a Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner's van outside Jackson Health Center, where coronavirus disease …
00:30:00
Florida Is The New U.S. COVID-19 Epicenter
Florida reported a record increase of more than 15,000 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours on Sunday.
Spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Houston, Texas
00:30:00
U.S. Coronavirus Cases Surge To Dangerous Levels
Florida hit another ominous mark as the coronavirus continues surging across the nation.  Record numbers of confirmed infections and deaths emerged again in states in the South and West, with hospitals stretched to the brink and fears worldwide that the pandemic's resurgence is only getting started. The World Health Organization warns that the coronavirus pandemic raging around the globe will get worse if countries do not stick to strict healthcare precautions.  
AP logo
By
Associated Press
COVID-19 Pandemic

Tokyo Once Again Sets Daily Record for New COVID-19 Cases

People walk on pedestrian crossings, July 17, 2020, at Tokyo's Shibuya district
COVID-19 Pandemic

Miami-Dade Plans to Fine People Not Following COVID Rules

FILE - People eat in an outdoor dining area of a restaurant in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

EU Leaders Debate COVID-19 Recovery Plan

From left, Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin, Belgium's Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, July 17, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Global COVID-19 Tally Climbs Toward 14 Million as US Sets Another Record

A health worker collects nasal swab samples from a woman during a mass test for the new coronavirus in a neighborhood in Tangerang, Indonesia, July 17, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

Why US is Barring Imports from Top Rubber Glove Maker Amid COVID Surge

FILE PHOTO: Labour issues prompt U.S. bar on imports of Malaysia's Top Glove

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power