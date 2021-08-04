COVID-19 Pandemic

Microsoft Is Latest Large US Employer to Require COVID-19 Vaccinations

By VOA News
August 04, 2021 03:45 PM
FILE - Tthe Microsoft Corp. logo appears outside the Microsoft Visitor Center in Redmond, Washington, July 3, 2014. In a lawsuit filed April 14, 2016, Microsoft is suing the US government over a federal law that lets authorities examine customers’ em
FILE - The Microsoft Corp. logo appears outside the company's visitor center in Redmond, Wash., July 3, 2014.

Computer giant Microsoft became the latest large employer to require workers to provide proof of a coronavirus vaccination before entering its offices in the United States.

The Seattle Times reported the Redmond, Washington, company sent an email to its employees Tuesday, saying it would have a process to accommodate those employees who have medical conditions or other reasons that might prevent them from getting vaccinated.

The company also said it was pushing back the return of employees to the office by nearly a month, to October. 4. It said caregivers of people who are immunosuppressed or parents of children who are too young to receive vaccines could work from home until January. Microsoft has about 100,000 U.S. employees.

Microsoft is following the lead of other major U.S. employers requiring vaccinations for their employees. Tuesday, Tyson Foods, the biggest U.S. food company, said it was requiring all its employees to be fully vaccinated.

The federal government said in May it was legal for employers to require their workers to get vaccinated.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press.

