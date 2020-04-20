Minnesota Mom Leads Protest Against Stay-at-home Order

Michele Even, a conservative political activist, Trump supporter and mother of a teenage son, was becoming increasingly frustrated with Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order to fight the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Walz imposed the first stay-at-home order on March 27, sidelining many small businesses, retail stores and about 20 percent of the work force deemed “nonessential.” He had already closed bars and in-house service at restaurants and schools statewide. Last week, he relaxed restrictions on landscaping work, golfing, fishing and other outdoor activities, but hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans are still unemployed, struggling to feed their families and pay mortgages and rent.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz provides an update on the state's response to COVID-19 during a news conference in St. Paul, Minn., April 20, 2020.

Even, a former health and wellness industry worker and the wife of a civil engineer, decided to take matters into her own hands to vent her outrage.

“I woke up one morning and said, ‘I’m going to do this protest,’” Even told VOA over the weekend from her home in Credit River Township, a town of about 5,000 people on the outskirts of the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area. “I believe the messaging on TV is so much propaganda. The protest was for every citizen in the state, regardless of political affiliation, and all the businesses and the men and women who want to support small businesses.”

She spent two weeks reaching out to friends, fellow activists and businesses and spread the word on Facebook, where she had more than 1,000 shares of her invitation to the protest. And she sent out media advisories and did an interview on a local Fox News affiliate.

Last Friday, her planning helped turn out about 800 protesters, according to police estimates, in front of the governor’s residence in the heart of St. Paul. Even said there were 3,000. Even said she was “very pleased” with the turnout in traditionally liberal Minnesota. “It was a totally grassroots protest.”

Dwindling patience from desperate workers

The demonstration was peaceful although many protesters did not wear masks or observe social distancing guidelines. President Donald Trump tweeted, “Liberate Minnesota,” and delivered a similar message to protesters in Michigan and Virginia.

The gatherings drew criticism on American social media, where users pointed out that the protesters are opposing health regulations aimed at protecting them and their families and are endangering themselves by not social distancing.

Even is not bothered by the criticism.

“We let everyone know in advance that you participate at your own risk,” she said. “We’re not responsible for your current health condition or what you may have 30 days from now or even a year from now. Participation is 100 percent optional.”

FILE - A mock skeleton is attached to a fence outside Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's official residence in St. Paul, Minn., the site of a protest against stay-at-home restrictions, April 17, 2020.

Walz and state health officials argued the restrictive measures were needed to slow the growth of COVID-19 cases and give the medical community time to provide enough resources, especially intensive care beds and equipment. They based their decisions on federal health guidelines and statistical modeling done by the University of Minnesota and the Minnesota Department of Health.

The governor’s actions have been supported by most Democrats and groups such as the Minnesota Hospital Association and the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce as well as some Republicans. Some Republican legislators, however, have urged a quicker end to the closure of small businesses. The steps Walz and health officials have taken seemed to be working so far, they said, with Minnesota having the fewest number of cases per 100,000 persons in the country, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of April 19, Minnesota had 2,356 cases; 134 deaths and 1,160 patients who have recovered.

Recent U.S. polls show that the majority of voters supports continuing social distancing measures. At the same time, more than 450,000 Minnesotans have applied for unemployment benefits.

“Media would have you believe this is a feel good time with all the messaging on TV like ‘We’re in this together,’ ‘One Minnesota’ [Walz’s campaign slogan] or ‘home alone’ or whatever their propaganda is,” Even said. “But media doesn’t cover the lives of people shattered by the shutdown. Small businesses are the backbone of the country … the messaging coming out of the governor’s mansion is stay at home. So much guilt and shame it’s unbelievable.”

Even said her main motivation in organizing the rally was “to end the shutdown because it is economically destroying people … to let the governor and legislators know what you are doing is hurting us, not helping us.” But underneath the economic argument is also a political one about “freedom and liberty.”

Golfers hit the driving range at Braemar Golf Course in Edina, Minn., April 20, 2020, following the weekend lifting of some stay-at-home order restrictions.

Limits of government

“Government has no place to do this,” Even said.

In that, she has support from Chris Holbrook, chairman of the Libertarian Party of Minnesota and a frequent candidate for political office. He attended the protest Friday.

While Holbrook said he supports the CDC guidelines for social distancing, handwashing and wearing masks, he does not support the stay-at-home orders.

“Not to give people the opportunity to make a living, pay for their house, put food on the table, is not right, not constitutional, and I will oppose it always,” he said in a telephone interview from his home in St. Paul.

Holbrook, 49, is a salesman in the construction industry and works mostly from home now because of the pandemic. Business is off as is his income from rental properties because some tenants can’t pay after losing restaurant jobs.

He cited a former Minnesota governor, Jesse Ventura, as saying that you cannot legislate against stupidity.

“You can have a law that says no ice fishing on the lakes after April 30, but if there’s ice on the lake, somebody is going to walk out there and fall through,” Holbrook said.

The shutdown, Holbrook maintained, is causing unintended consequences including anxiety, an increase in domestic abuse, more depression, more calls to suicide hotlines and relapses in substance abuse cases.

He said many businesses could be opened, albeit with new arrangements and precautious. For example, he said, a 16-seat hair salon could open with four seats or restaurants could open at 50 percent capacity to account for social distancing.

Holbrook acknowledges that Walz is in a tough spot.

“Let people decide if they want to go to a business safely or not,” he said. “There just may be a solution to this entire lockdown that doesn’t require government force.”

Both Even and Holbrook see the protest movement picking up steam if Walz continues restrictions past the current May 4 deadline and if he makes his decisions contingent on the actions of six other Midwestern states with whom Minnesota is working.

“If it’s ‘One Minnesota’ and if he wants to keep running around with that tagline, then let’s keep it ‘One Minnesota,’” Even said. “He needs to focus on the citizens that live here. Get input from citizens here, not from other states.”

Even hinted at another event coming soon but would not go into details.

In the meantime, she urged small businesses to start opening despite the governor’s orders.

“If you are clever enough to start a business, you are clever enough to modify it to accommodate employees and patrons and keep them safe,” she said.

“Life back to normal means we all get to go out and make choices,” she added. “Do I want to leave my house, and the answer is yes. I am going to assume personal responsibility” whether that’s driving a car, going to the store, or going to a ball game.

“I’m going to go about my life and if I want to have a big party in my backyard, I’m doing it,” she said, with a hint of defiance in her voice.