More Than 50 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines Administered in US, CDC says

By Reuters
February 13, 2021 09:26 PM
Brian Kennedy, left, a physical education teacher at Green Valley elementary School, receives a COVID-19 vaccination from nurse…
Brian Kennedy, an elementary school physical education teacher, gets a COVID-19 vaccination during a mass vaccination of 1,000 employees of Denver Public Schools Feb. 13, 2021, in Denver, Colo.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered more than 50 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and delivered about 69.9 million doses.

The tally of vaccine doses is for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET Saturday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on Friday, the agency had administered 48.4 million doses of the vaccines, and delivered about 69 million doses.

The agency said about 37.1 million people had received one or more doses while more than 13 million people have got the second dose as of Saturday.

About 5.7 million vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

  

 

