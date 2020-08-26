COVID-19 Pandemic

More Than 500 COVID-19 Cases Reported on Alabama Campus

By Associated Press
August 26, 2020 02:42 PM
Patrons stand on the Bear Trap's rooftop bar on The Strip, the University of Alabama's bar scene, Aug. 15, 2020, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Patrons stand on the Bear Trap's rooftop bar on The Strip, the University of Alabama's bar scene, Aug. 15, 2020, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA - The University of Alabama has recorded 531 cases of COVID-19 on campus since the fall semester began last week, according to  numbers the university system released Tuesday as officials try to clamp down on student parties, bars and other gatherings that could spread the coronavirus.

The university, which issued a 14-day moratorium on student gatherings last week, released the number of students, faculty and staff testing positive a day after Tuscaloosa's mayor ordered bars closed.

The university had earlier announced that initial results from a testing program found few students returning to campus on Aug. 19 were positive for COVID-19. Nearly 30,000 students took the entry tests, and 310 were found to be positive. But subsequent testing found hundreds more cases.

"However, over the past week, due to student behavior, we have seen a spike in the number of students who have sought re-testing because they became symptomatic or were exposed to a COVID-positive individual," Dr. Selwyn Vickers, dean of the University of Alabama at Birmingham's School of Medicine and co-chair of the university system's Health and Safety Task Force, said in a statement.

"That trend prompted the decision to take further steps to reduce the chance that the COVID- 19 virus will escalate dramatically," Vickers said.

On Monday, the mayor of Tuscaloosa ordered bars closed for the next two weeks after University of Alabama officials described an "unacceptable" rise in COVID-19 cases that could jeopardize plans to continue the semester on campus. Maddox said an unchecked spread of the virus threatens both the health care system and the local economy if students are sent home for the semester to do remote learning.

"The truth is that fall in Tuscaloosa is in serious jeopardy," Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox said Monday.

Maddox said an unchecked spread of the virus threatens both the health care system and the local economy if students are sent home for the semester to do remote learning.

The university announced the 14-day moratorium on all in-person student events outside of classroom instruction Friday. Social gatherings are prohibited both on and off campus and the common areas of dormitories and fraternity and sorority houses are closed, according to the new guidelines. Visitors are not being allowed in dormitories or sorority and fraternity houses.

Auburn University has also seen an uptick in cases since students returned to campus on Aug. 17, according to numbers released by the university.

The university reported that 202 students and five employees at the main Auburn campus tested positive for COVID-19 between Aug. 15 and Aug. 21. Since mid-March, there have been 545 cases among students and staff, although most of those individuals were not on campus before August because they were attending classes remotely or working remotely, according to the university site.

State health officials have recently expressed optimism about a drop in COVID-19 numbers statewide, including hospitalizations, after a statewide mask order requiring face coverings in public places was issued. But there has also been concern that outbreaks could occur on college campuses after photos circulated of large crowds inside and outside off-campus bars near both Auburn and Alabama universities.
|
"What we've seen this week has been somewhat concerning," State Health Officer Scott Harris said.

Related Stories

Will Boyd kneels at the grave of a family member who died after contracting the coronavirus, Saturday, June 20, 2020, in…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Alabama Reports Its Highest Number of Daily Coronavirus Cases at 1,700
Number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 also reached a new high Thursday — 843.
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 07/03/2020 - 16:08
Kimmy Tillery, a hair dresser from Tuscaloosa, Ala., holds a sign during a protest to reopen Alabama's economy outside the…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Alabama Students Hold COVID-19 Parties to Get Infected 
Tuscaloosa mandates masks after city officials confirm parties took place
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 07/02/2020 - 10:43
Graffiti is show on the damaged base of a Confederate memorial that was removed overnight in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday, June…
Race in America
Police in Alabama Use Tear Gas, Smoke on Protestors  
Video of the chaotic scene streamed by WHNT, WAFF and other media outlets showed law enforcement agents wearing gas masks and riot gear advancing on the crowd after protesters refused an order to leave the area
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 06/04/2020 - 08:44
Graffiti is show on the damaged base of a Confederate memorial that was removed overnight in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday, June…
USA
Confederate Monument in Alabama Partially Removed Overnight
It comes about a day after protesters tried to remove the monument themselves during a protest over police brutality, including the death of George Floyd
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 06/02/2020 - 11:37
In this May 27, 2020, photo, health care worker Tonya Wilkes adjusts her mask while working at a Lowndes County coronavirus…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Virus Taking Hold in Rural, Old Plantation Region of Alabama 
Initially spared as the disease ravaged cities, the county and other rural areas in Alabama are now facing a 'perfect storm'
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 05/29/2020 - 14:37
AP logo
By
Associated Press
COVID-19 Pandemic

More Than 500 COVID-19 Cases Reported on Alabama Campus

Patrons stand on the Bear Trap's rooftop bar on The Strip, the University of Alabama's bar scene, Aug. 15, 2020, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Pandemic Leads to Increasing Numbers of Abandoned Pets in Malaysia

People passing by can hold, pet as well as play with the dogs to see if they feel a connection and consider adopting one. (Dave Grunebaum/VOA)
Africa

Africa Looks to Tax Tech Giants as Economic Fallout From COVID Bites

A man uses a phone to broadcast the traditional Easter Sunday mass live on social media at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Ouagadougou, on April 12, 2020. Collective prayers and gatherings have been suspended in Burkina Faso as a precautionary measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Economy & Business

COVID Fears Postpone World Economic Forum Until Summer 2021

The sign of the World Economic Forum, WEF, is displayed at an entrance door at the congress center at the eve of the meeting in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Greece Battles Coronavirus Resurgence After Early Success

Travellers wearing face masks against the spread of the new coronavirus, disembark from a ferry at the port of Piraeus, near…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power