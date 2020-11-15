COVID-19 Pandemic

More Than 54 Million Global Coronavirus Infections

By VOA News
Updated November 15, 2020 06:50 PM
A man in personal protective equipment (PPE) sanitizes a temple before they reopen for the public amid the spread of the…
A man in personal protective equipment (PPE) sanitizes a temple before they reopen for the public amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, Nov. 15, 2020.

More than 54 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed around the world, the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center reported Sunday.  

The U.S., India and Brazil continue to top the list as the places with the most infections.  The U.S. has nearly 11 million cases, while India and Brazil have 8.8 million and 5.8 million, respectively.   

On Sunday, India reported 41,100 new infections in the previous 24-hour period.  

Mexico’s tally of coronavirus cases passed the 1 million mark Saturday. Mexico has avoided issuing mask-wearing mandates or lockdowns.   

Masks “are an auxiliary measure to prevent spreading the virus,” Mexican Assistant Health Secretary Hugo López-Gatell told the Associated Press, rejecting international public health experts’ pleas to wear masks to stop people from contracting and spreading the coronavirus. “They do not protect us,” Lopez-Gatell said of the masks, “but they are useful for protecting other people.”

Johns Hopkins University reports Mexico has recorded more than 98,000 COVID-19 deaths.

Officials in Argentina have been placed in isolation after a member of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission tested positive for COVID-19. The IMF team was in Buenos Aires to discuss a new relief package for the country, which faced an ailing economy even before the pandemic hit.

Argentina has recorded more than 1.3 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 35,000 consequent deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Algerian officials may reimpose restrictions meant to quell the spread of the virus, which were eased in June. The North African country has confirmed more than 67,000 cases of the virus.

A surge in cases in the U.S. has prompted the Navajo Nation to impose a three-week lockdown, beginning Monday.  

“The Navajo Nation is experiencing an alarming rise in positive COVID-19 cases and uncontrolled spread in 34 communities across the Navajo Nation,” the reservation’s Department of Health said in a public health order announcing the lockdown. “These cluster cases are a direct result of family gatherings and off-Reservation travel.”

The Navajo health department reported Saturday that there are 13,249 COVID-19 infections on the massive reservation where almost 600 people have died from the virus.  

In Europe, the continent is facing another surge of the coronavirus and several countries have imposed tighter COVID-19 restrictions. On Saturday, Poland reported a new daily record of about 550 coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the country’s total to more than 10,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.  

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after being in contact with a member of parliament who tested positive for COVID-19. Johnson fell sick with the virus in April.

France, which has confirmed more than 1.9 million cases of COVID-19, is in its second lockdown of the year, which is scheduled to last until December 1. French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday that the next few days would be decisive.

Related Stories

Danny Rice, 67, discusses the coronavirus in his auto repair shop in downtown Elmwood, Nebraska, on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Rice…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Surging Coronavirus Cases Met With Shrugs in Many Midwestern Towns
It's not that people in Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa and elsewhere don't realize their states are leading the nation in new cases per capita — it's that many of them aren't especially concerned
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 11/14/2020 - 04:07 PM
A US secret service agent stands guard as US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Prescott Regional Airport in…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Report: Over 130 Secret Service Officers Test Positive for Coronavirus
Officers tasked with protecting president reportedly ordered to isolate
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 11/13/2020 - 02:53 PM
SeaDream Yacht Club cruise ship
COVID-19 Pandemic
Cruise Ship Forced to Dock After 5 Passengers Test Positive for Coronavirus in Caribbean
The 53 passengers and 66 crew members are reportedly self-quarantining aboard the ship
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 11/13/2020 - 05:35 AM
Volunteers prepare individual Thanksgiving meals for seniors in Hawthorne, N.J., on Nov. 3, 2020. With a fall surge of…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic Complicates US Holiday Plans
Gatherings of friends and family seem custom-made to spread the virus
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
Fri, 11/13/2020 - 04:10 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain's Johnson in Self-isolation; Has No Virus Symptoms

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question-time debate at the House of Commons in London, Britain, Nov. 11, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Health Officials: Trump Hindering Coronavirus Care by Blocking Transition to Biden

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks to reporters about efforts to confront the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic after meeting with members of his "Transition COVID-19 Advisory Board" in Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 9, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Coronavirus Emerged in Italy Earlier Than Thought, Italian Study Shows

A medical worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) rests at the COVID 3 level Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Casal Palocco hospital, near Rome, Italy.
All About America

Will Wearing a Mask be the New Normal?

In this March 12, 2020 photo, a commuter wears a mask while riding the subway in New York.
COVID-19 Pandemic

In COVID-19 Vaccine Race, Hungarian Village Firm Takes Global Role 

Hungarian biologist Noemi Lukacs poses for a picture at the laboratory in Szirak, Hungary, November 13, 2020. Picture taken…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power