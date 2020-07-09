COVID-19 Pandemic

Morocco to Start Reopening Borders After Strict Lockdown

By Associated Press
July 09, 2020 02:07 PM
FILE - In this Friday, June 26, 2020 file photo, people gather at a reopened beach on the first weekend after lockdown measures…
FILE, June 26, 2020 photo, people gather at a reopened beach on the first weekend after lockdown measures were lifted in Sale, Morocco, which will start gradually reopening its air and maritime borders after one of the world’s strictest lockdowns.

RABAT, MOROCCO - Morocco will start gradually reopening its air and maritime borders next week after one of the world's strictest border lockdowns, which trapped tourists inside the country and left thousands of Moroccans stranded abroad and unable to come home.

Only Moroccan citizens and expatriates living in Morocco will be allowed to travel in the first stage of the reopening starting July 14, according to a government statement Thursday.

National airlines will schedule as many flights as necessary to return Moroccans living abroad as well as foreigners living in Morocco. Passengers are required to present both a PCR virus test taken within fewer than 48 hours of the flight, as well as an antibody test, before boarding planes heading for Morocco.

Ferries from the French port Sete and Italian port Genoa will be allowed to resume serving Moroccan ports. All other ports will be excluded from this operation for now.

Moroccan citizens and foreign residents will be able to leave Morocco by air and sea.
Morocco abruptly suspended all international passenger flights and passenger ships to and from its territory on March 15. Tourists scrambled to get out — and Moroccans abroad struggled to come home.

While other countries also closed borders to keep out the virus, Morocco went even farther, barring its own citizens from coming home in hopes of limiting the risk of coronavirus arriving on Moroccan soil and overwhelming its under-prepared hospitals.

Under pressure from thousands of stranded Moroccans, the government started gradually letting some back in in recent weeks.

Morocco will start opening mosques next week, too, though weekly Friday prayers will remain banned.

When mosques reopen starting July 15, Morocco's religious authority called on the faithful to wear masks, use personal prayer mats and uphold social distancing during prayers and outside mosques.

Morocco hasn't announced when churches and synagogues will open.  

Morocco has so far recorded more than 14,000 coronavirus cases, and outbreaks within families and factories have complicated efforts to limit the spread.

Local authorities in the coastal city of Safi were forced to put their city back on lockdown earlier this week, forcing more than 308,000 citizens to stay home, after an outbreak in a fish conservation factory. Outbreaks also occurred in a Renault factory in Tangier and in a strawberry plant in Kenitra, where 457 strawberry pickers and workers were affected.

Related Stories

Tourists sit in a cafe at Jamaa Lafna square in Marrakech, Morocco, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
COVID-19 Pandemic
Morocco to Close Eateries, Cinemas, Theaters, Other Entertainment Venues
Markets, and shops selling necessary goods as well as restaurants offering a delivery service are exempt
Senegal’s International Airport Defends Against Coronavirus
00:02:11
Africa
Senegal’s International Airport Defends Against Coronavirus
While a suspected case in Ivory Coast tested negative, Senegal's Blaise Diagne Airport - West Africa’s busiest regional airport - is preparing just in case.
FILE - A park ranger wearing a mask walks past a mountain gorilla in the Virunga National Park in eastern Congo, Dec. 11 2012.
Science & Health
Africa's Mountain Gorillas Also at Risk From Coronavirus
Mountain gorillas are prone to some respiratory illnesses that afflict humans. A common cold can kill a gorilla, according to the World Wide Fund for Nature, one reason why tourists tracking gorillas are not normally permitted to get too close
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 03/22/2020 - 17:55
AP logo
By
Associated Press
COVID-19 Pandemic

Morocco to Start Reopening Borders After Strict Lockdown

FILE - In this Friday, June 26, 2020 file photo, people gather at a reopened beach on the first weekend after lockdown measures…
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Launches Independent Pandemic Response Evaluation Panel

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference in Geneva.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Bolsonaro Now 'Poster Boy' for Dubious COVID-19 Treatment

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro confirms positive coronavirus diagnosis as he speaks to the media in Brasilia, Brazil July 7,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Tokyo Reports Daily Record of 224 New COVID Cases

People wearing a protective face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk at Shibuya pedestrian crossing, July 9, 2020, in Tokyo.
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Sets Another Daily Record for COVID-19 Infections

Healthcare workers walk through the Texas Medical Center during a shift change as cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power