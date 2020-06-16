COVID-19 Pandemic

Mozambique Begins Closing Markets for Cleaning and Reorganization to Prevent COVID-19 Outbreak

By VOA News
June 16, 2020 01:29 AM
Map of Cabo Delgado Mozambique
Cabo Delgado Mozambique

The largest market in Mozambique's capital, Maputo city, remains closed Tuesday, the second day of a three-day sanitizing and reorganization to fight the spread of the coronavirus. 

The move at Xipamanine market is the beginning of the gradual temporary closing of the capital’s 63 markets and five fairs for disinfecting, new spacing of stalls, implementation of social distancing between merchants and customers, and the wearing of face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. 

The municipal councilor for health and social welfare, Alice de Abreu, said Friday during a press conference that the closings are important because COVID-19 cases were detected in the city's markets, but she did not reveal the name of the markets. 

The reorganization of all the markets is expected to be completed by the end of next month. 

The revamping of market operations also comes as the southern African country experienced a spike in COVID-19 cases, which increased by 74 over Friday and Saturday. 

So far, Mozambique has confirmed just over 600 coronavirus cases and three deaths.

Related Stories

Extremism Watch
Coronavirus Complicates Relief Efforts in Northern Mozambique
Charity organizations are concerned about the growing number of displaced people in Pemba, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic
Andre Baptista
ByAndre Baptista
Thu, 05/28/2020 - 22:10
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Mozambique Begins Closing Markets for Cleaning and Reorganization to Prevent COVID-19 Outbreak

Map of Cabo Delgado Mozambique
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO: No 'Zero Risk' Environment for COVID-19

People in masks walk by Binion's casino Monday, June 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Monday that…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Trump: ‘If We Stop Testing, We’d Have Fewer Cases’

President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, June 14, 2020, after stepping off…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Regulators Revoke Emergency Use of Malaria Drug for COVID-19

A pharmacy tech pours out pills of Hydroxychloroquine at Rock Canyon Pharmacy in Provo, Utah, on May 20, 2020. - US President…
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Confirms Surge of COVID Cases in Beijing

Medical workers in protective suits help people lining up inside a sports center for nucleic acid tests, following new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing, China, June 15, 2020.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power