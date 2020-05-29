COVID-19 Pandemic

NASA Supercomputer Used to Fight COVID-19 

By VOA News
May 29, 2020 03:54 PM
A D-Wave 2X quantum computer is pictured during a media tour of the Quantum Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (QuAIL) at NASA…
A D-Wave 2X quantum computer is pictured at the Quantum Artificial Intelligence Laboratory at NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, Calif., Dec. 8, 2015.

A consortium of U.S. government agencies and private industry is using the U.S. space agency NASA’s supercomputer to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic, examining everything from how the virus interacts with cells in the human body, to genetic risk factors, to screening for potential therapeutic drugs. 

The consortium was organized by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and includes industry partners IBM, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Amazon, Microsoft and others, as well as the Department of Energy’s National Laboratories, the National Science Foundation, and several universities.

The consortium is a pairing up supercomputing resources with proposals for using high-end computing power for COVID-19 studies. The agency’s supercomputer is housed at NASA’s Ames Research Center in northern California, and, while it is usually used for Earth and space-related projects, it has time reserved for national priorities.  

Supercomputers are suited for processing large amounts of data and are invaluable for NASA’s usual projects, such as running simulations used to hunting for planets outside our solar system, studying the behavior of black holes, or designing aeronautic or aerospace vehicles. 

Likewise, it is well-suited for running simulations to help researchers understand COVID-19. The computer-run simulations help researchers understand how the coronavirus reacts on the cellular and molecular level. 

The NASA computer so far is being used to study genetic risk factors in the virus that may lead to Respiratory Distress Syndrome, (ARDS); develop 3D molecular geometry to search for possible drug therapies against the virus, research the coronavirus’ protein shell and how it may be susceptible to drugs or vaccines, and to identify COVID-19-related biomarkers and how they react with the human body to cause reactions. 

Related Stories

In this photo taken on Thursday, March 5, 2020, Kenneth Mwangi, a satellite information analyst at the Intergovernmental…
Africa
Supercomputer Helps Fight East Africa Locust Outbreak
A supercomputer is helping East Africa control a locust outbreak that raises ‘an unprecedented threat’ to the region’s food security
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 03/12/2020 - 05:17
The Chinese TaihuLight supercomputer has been named word's fastest. (TOP500)
Silicon Valley & Technology
Chinese Supercomputer World’s Fastest
Computer can make 93,000 trillion calculations per second; China now has 167 computers in top 500, surpassing US, which has 165
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 06/20/2016 - 10:59
Silicon Valley & Technology
Supercomputer Discovers Bacterial Secrets
Researchers identify a molecular ‘switch’ that may turn on and off bad behavior of disease-causing bacterium
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 12/19/2013 - 16:37
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Launches Global Initiative to Create COVID-19 Repository 

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of World Health Organization (WHO) attends the virtual 73rd World Health Assembly …
COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Could Double Africa’s Food Insecurity, WFP Chief Warns

People affected by the coronavirus economic downturn, receive food donations at the Iterileng informal settlement near Laudium, southwest of Pretoria, South Africa, May 20, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

NASA Supercomputer Used to Fight COVID-19 

A D-Wave 2X quantum computer is pictured during a media tour of the Quantum Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (QuAIL) at NASA…
COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: UN Didn't Require Ecuador to Legalize Abortion to Get COVID-19 Aid

The Wider Image: Rural Ecuador faces coronavirus outbreak without doctors
COVID-19 Pandemic

Mitch McConnell Stresses Need to Wear Face Masks in Public

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., wears a face mask used to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus as…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power