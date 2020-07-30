COVID-19 Pandemic

NBA Resumes Thursday With Playoff Push

By VOA News
July 30, 2020 03:29 AM
Disinfectant spray sits near television cameras inside a basketball arena at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex Wednesday, July…
Disinfectant spray sits near television cameras inside a basketball arena at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex July 29, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. NBA games resume July 30.

The National Basketball Association is resuming its season Thursday, 20 weeks after suspending play when a player tested positive for the coronavirus.

The regular season was nearing its end at the time of the shutdown, so the league is finishing with an eight-game schedule for 22 teams that have either already qualified for the playoffs or have a chance to do so.

All games are being played at three arenas at the Disney complex in Orlando, Florida, where players and staff have been living for several weeks.

The league employing a “bubble” strategy with no travel, mandatory quarantines for anyone who leaves the site, no unauthorized visitors and no fans in order to try to prevent coronavirus infections.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said he is anxious about the league’s return, but that everyone on the campus is being tested daily and that officials are ready to act if cases emerge.

“Probably if we had any significant spread at all, we'd immediately stop and one thing we'd do is try to track those cases to determine where they're coming from and whether there had been spread on the campus,” Silver said Wednesday. “I would say, ultimately, we would cease completely if we thought that this was spreading around the campus and something more than an isolated case was happening."

A league statement Wednesday said there were no confirmed positive tests among 344 players who were tested since July 20.

Thursday’s first game is between the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz, with a second matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.

Of those four teams, only the Pelicans have yet to clinch a playoff spot.

The playoffs begin August 17, and will conclude with the final round in October.

Across the state in Bradenton, Florida, the Women’s National Basketball Association began its season last week in its own bubble with similar rules and no fans at its games. The league typically starts in late May or early June, and this year will begin its playoffs in September.

Saturday brings the beginning of the National Hockey League season, employing a similar bubble strategy using two Canadian cities – Toronto and Edmonton – to host players and games for 24 teams. The league announced Monday it also had no positive coronavirus tests during the past week.

Major League Baseball began its season last week. It is not using a bubble but rather relying on limiting team travel to geographic regions to try to minimize risks. But already there have been setbacks, with multiple games postponed after members of the Miami Marlins tested positive.

Related Stories

A man walks past statues of NBA players Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, left, and Lebron James of the Los Angeles…
VOA News on China
NBA Halts Personalizing of Apparel Following 'FreeHongKong' Controversy
Decision is latest free-speech controversy for professional sports league that has gained publicity in past year over political views of its players, staff
Default Author Profile
By Legu Zhang
Thu, 07/16/2020 - 17:44
Basketballs sit in a rack in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Boulder, Colo. (AP…
COVID-19 Pandemic
NBA to Offer 'Smart Ring' to Players as COVID-19 Safeguard
Ring's makers say it can track health, and even predict COVID-19 symptoms
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 06/23/2020 - 14:48
Wes Unseld headshot, former Washington Wizards and Bullets coach, graphic element on gray
USA
Wes Unseld, NBA Rookie of Year And MVP in 1969, Dies at 74
Unseld was a powerful 6-foot-7, 245-pound center who dominated as a rebounder and led Washington's team — then known as the Bullets — to the 1978 NBA championship, earning Finals MVP honors
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 06/02/2020 - 14:34
FILE PHOTO: Nov 23, 2019; Memphis, TN, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reaches for a loose ball as Memphis…
COVID-19 Pandemic
NBA Sets Guidelines, Timeline for Reopening Facilities
Opening of facilities would be the first step towards restarting the professional basketball league, which has been shuttered since March 11
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 04/27/2020 - 18:01
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Death Toll from Australia Coronavirus Surge Rises to 189

A medical worker enters the Epping Gardens aged care facility in the Melbourne suburb of Epping on July 30, 2020, as the city…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Reaches 150,000 COVID-19 Deaths

Aziah Sajerstein, who works as a volunteer at the Cat Cafe South Beach, wears a protective face mask and gloves as she pets a…
US Politics

US Renters Owe $21.5B in Back Rent; Republicans Offer No Eviction Relief

FILE - In this May 20, 2020 file photo, signs that read "No Job No Rent" hang from the windows of an apartment building in…
Europe

Ambassador to US Defends Netherlands' Tough EU Stance

Left to right, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, European Council President Charles Michel, French President Emmanuel Macron and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen chat at a European Union summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 21, 2020.
USA

US COVID-19 Unemployment Aid Deadline Looms

FILE - Job seekers exercise social distancing as they wait to be called into the Heartland Workforce Solutions office in Omaha, Nebraska, July 15, 2020.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power