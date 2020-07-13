COVID-19 Pandemic

Nearly 1,000 US Immigration Detention Center Workers Test Positive for Coronavirus

By Reuters
July 13, 2020 08:47 PM
A protester wields a placard while riding in a convertible as members of the groups Abolish ICE Colorado, Sanctuary for All,…
FILE - A protester wields a sign as anti-government groups call for the release of detained immigrants at the GEO Detention Center, because of the coronavirus, April 3, 2020, in Aurora, Colorado.

NEW YORK - More than 930 employees of private contractors running U.S. immigration detention centers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to congressional testimony given by company executives on Monday. 

The heads of four companies — CoreCivic, The GEO Group, Management & Training Corp (MTC) and LaSalle Corrections — that detain immigrants on contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), reported the infections among employees in response to questions from lawmakers. 

ICE has reported 45 cases of COVID-19 among its direct staff at detention facilities. Most of the employees at the privately run centers, however, work for private contractors and are not included in ICE's count. 

Lawmakers have raised concerns about the spread of the virus inside nearly 70 centers across the country. More than 3,000 immigrants in ICE custody have tested positive for COVID-19, although some have recovered or been released. 

Two detainees have died of the disease. On Monday, a 51-year-old Mexican man who had tested positive for coronavirus died in ICE detention, although the agency said the cause of death was still undetermined. 

The chair of the House Committee on Homeland Security, Kathleen Rice, a Democrat from New York, said there had been reports among employees of rationing of personal protective equipment, inadequate medical care and delayed testing. 

CoreCivic said about 554 of its nearly 14,000 employees had tested positive. GEO Group said 167 of its 3,700 employees had come back with positive tests, with 69 recovered and one hospitalized. LaSalle said it had 144 employees with positive COVID-19 tests, out of the company's some 3,000 employees, and MTC said 73 of its 1,200 employees had tested positive. 

ICE did not comment on the figures or the allegations raised at the hearing. 

There are currently nearly 22,580 detainees in ICE custody, a dramatic drop from the more than 50,000 migrants detained on average daily during the 2019 fiscal year. Arrests on the U.S.-Mexico border have declined in recent months, and courts have ordered releases, citing coronavirus risks. 

Related Stories

Protesters call for officials to release people from jails, prisons, and immigration detention centers in response to the…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Chicago Group Seeks Detained Immigrants' Release in Pandemic
The efforts come as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement faces growing pressure from members of Congress, lawyers and activists who say the agency hasn't done enough to test and control the virus
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 06/15/2020 - 12:52
People hold signs and flags during a protest against measures aimed at slowing the spread of the new coronavirus Friday, May 1,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Sees 1st Detained Immigrant Death From Coronavirus
About 30,000 people are in immigration custody
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 05/06/2020 - 21:20
FILE - Russell Moore, president of the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention, speaks at a news conference in Phoenix.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Top US Evangelicals Urge Release of Some Detainees During Virus
The evangelicals signing the letter said they would 'encourage the many churches and ministries within our networks to provide any assistance they can' to help released detainees shelter safely
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 04/14/2020 - 10:53
Reuters logo
By
Reuters
COVID-19 Pandemic

Nearly 1,000 US Immigration Detention Center Workers Test Positive for Coronavirus

A protester wields a placard while riding in a convertible as members of the groups Abolish ICE Colorado, Sanctuary for All,…
Middle East

Iraqi Refugees ‘Extremely Vulnerable' to COVID-19, MSF Says  

General view of Qushtapa refugee camp, in Erbil, Iraq, June 17, 2020. Picture taken June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari …
COVID-19 Pandemic

Trump: Fauci Relations ‘Very Good,’ but ‘I Don’t Always Agree with Him’

FILE - President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence listen as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington.
COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: The Role Children Play in Spreading COVID-19

A group of children wearing masks look on as health workers screen people for COVID-19 symptoms at a slum, in Mumbai, India,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

UN: COVID-19 Worsening World Hunger   

A woman balances a reed basket bearing her child on her head as she stands with fellow villagers in systemic queues as they…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power