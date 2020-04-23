COVID-19 Pandemic

Nearly 50 Crew Members on Cruise Ship Docked in Japan Test Positive for Coronavirus

By VOA News
April 23, 2020 02:18 AM
In this picture taken on April 22, 2020, cruise ship Costa Atlantica is docked at a port in Nagasaki. - At least 48 crew aboard…
In this picture taken on April 22, 2020, cruise ship Costa Atlantica is docked at a port in Nagasaki, Japan.

Japanese health officials say 48 crew members of an Italian cruise ship docked in the port city of Nagasaki have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, including 14 cases confirmed Thursday.

The Costa Atlantica and its 623 crew members have been docked in Nagasaki since January to undergo repairs by a unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industry. The crew was tested for COVID-19 last week after the ship reported that one crew member had developed a cough and fever.

The total number of infections include 34 crew members who were first confirmed on Wednesday. At least one crew member has been taken to a Nagasaki hospital, where he is currently on a ventilator. Health officials say they hope to test the remaining crew members by Friday.

This is the second time Japan has dealt with a coronavirus outbreak onboard a cruise ship. The U.S.-flagged Diamond Princess cruise ship was quarantined in Yokohama after a passenger tested positive for the disease, but more than 700 passengers eventually tested positive.

Japan has nearly 12,000 COVID-19 infections and nearly 300 deaths, not including the figures from the Diamond Princess. The nation is currently under a state of emergency.   

 

VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

Nearly 50 Crew Members on Cruise Ship Docked in Japan Test Positive for Coronavirus

In this picture taken on April 22, 2020, cruise ship Costa Atlantica is docked at a port in Nagasaki. - At least 48 crew aboard…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Kenya Begins 21-day Partial Lockdown Amid Rise in Coronavirus Infections

A young boy reads out the message from an informational mural warning people about the risk of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

New Brazil Health Minister Questions Use of Self-Isolation to fight Coronavirus

Brazil's newly-named Brazil Health Minister Nelson Teich speaks during his swearing-in ceremony at Planalto palace in Brasilia,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Military Bracing for Pandemic to Resurge

(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 30, 2018 the Pentagon is seen from an airplane over Washington, DC. - The US…
COVID-19 Pandemic

South Sudan Extends Partial Lockdown Indefinitely

A member of the South Sudanese Ministry of Health Rapid Response Team prepares to take a sample from a woman at her home after…