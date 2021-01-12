COVID-19 Pandemic

Netherlands PM Extends COVID-19 Lockdown to February 9

By VOA News
January 12, 2021 04:51 PM
People walk an empty shopping street as Netherlands is set to extend the lockdown as the spread of the coronavirus disease …
People walk an empty shopping street as Netherlands is set to extend the lockdown as the spread of the coronavirus continues in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Jan. 12 2021.

Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced Tuesday the government is extending its COVID-19 restrictions by three weeks, to February 9, expressing concern about the new so-called “British variant” of the virus. 

At a televised news conference in The Hague, Rutte said he was certain the news was no surprise and that most people would understand there was no choice but to extend the pandemic-related restrictions, which had been scheduled to expire January 19. 

FILE - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte speaks during his news conference in the Hague, Netherlands, March 19, 2020.
FILE - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte speaks during his news conference in the Hague, Netherlands, March 19, 2020.

Rutte said reports about the spread of the variant, identified last month in Britain, were “alarming.” The variant has been shown to spread more easily than the original form of the virus, though it is not been found to cause a more severe infection. 

Under the current restrictions, the toughest yet imposed in the nation, schools and nonessential businesses have been closed, and people are banned from having more than two people in their homes. There are limits on the size of outdoor gatherings, as well, and Rutte said they were considering imposing an evening curfew.  

COVID-19 infection rates had started to drop in recent weeks following the start of the lockdown last month. But health officials say daily rates are still too high. According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, the Netherlands have had a total of 890,000 cases and 12,512 deaths from the virus. 

The Netherlands rolled out its initial vaccination program last Wednesday, the last nation in the European Union to do so.  
 

Related Stories

A public health information sign is seen with St. Paul's Cathedral seen behind amidst a lockdown during the spread of the…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Europe in Most Acute Phase of COVID-19 Transmission, WHO Says  
UN health agency also says there is no evidence that new variants of COVID-19 will decrease effectiveness of existing vaccines 
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Thu, 01/07/2021 - 11:46 AM
Dr. Christian Chidiac gets a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in La Croix-Rousse hospital, in Lyon, central France, Wednesday…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Sluggish Vaccinations Prompt Rising Dismay in Europe
The rollout of COVID vaccinations in Europe isn't going as smoothly as officials hoped, with critics claiming governments didn't prepare enough for the inevitable procurement and logistical challenges
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Wed, 01/06/2021 - 03:32 PM
Health care worker Sanna Elkadiri, left, the first Dutch recipient of a COVID vaccine, gets her shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination center in Veghel, Netherlands, Jan. 6, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Netherlands Begins Coronavirus Vaccinations
Dutch nurse is first to receive vaccine in last European Union nation to start inoculation program
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 01/06/2021 - 03:54 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Netherlands PM Extends COVID-19 Lockdown to February 9

People walk an empty shopping street as Netherlands is set to extend the lockdown as the spread of the coronavirus disease …
COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Kills Two Malawian Cabinet Members; President Declares State of National Disaster

Malawi's newly elected President Lazarus Chakwera takes the oath of office in Lilongwe, Malawi, June 28, 2020. Chakwera…
COVID-19 Pandemic

British Officials Crack Down on COVID-19 Rule Violators

News conference on the COVID-19 pandemic in London
COVID-19 Pandemic

Three US Lawmakers Are COVID-19 Positive After Capitol Riot Confinement

Statues are cleaned in the U.S. Capitol in Washington
Middle East

Pandemic Restrictions a Business Boon for Some Iraqi Women

Fatima Ali prepares cheese-plate takeaway at her home kitchen in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. After Iraq imposed a…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power