COVID-19 Pandemic

New Coronavirus Cases Falling in US

By VOA News
February 14, 2021 04:31 PM
FILE - Manager Yllka Murati waits for a delivery driver to pick up takeout orders at the Penrose Diner in south Philadelphia.
FILE - Manager Yllka Murati waits for a delivery driver to pick up takeout orders at the Penrose Diner in south Philadelphia.

The number of new U.S. coronavirus cases has fallen below 100,000 in recent days, but a health official warned Sunday the pandemic is far from under control.

The United States, with more reported COVID-19 deaths and more infections than any other country, had been recording more than 200,000 new cases a day in December, and the figure swelled to about 250,000 daily in January, according to Johns Hopkins University.  

On Friday and Saturday, however, the number of new cases dipped below 100,000 each day.

Brian Kennedy, left, a physical education teacher at Green Valley elementary School, receives a COVID-19 vaccination from nurse…
More Than 50 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines Administered in US, CDC says
The agency said about 37.1 million people had received 1 or more doses

Still, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the latest figures, including 1,500 to 3,500 more deaths a day, are 2 ½ times the figures the country was recording last summer.

She told NBC’s “Meet the Press” show, "It's encouraging to see these trends coming down, but they're coming down from an extraordinarily high place."

Walensky said new coronavirus variants detected in other countries and now the United States are likely to lead to more cases and more deaths.

"We can't let our guard down," she said. "We have to continue wearing masks. We have to continue with our current mitigation measures. And we have to continue getting vaccinated as soon as that vaccine is available to us."

The U.S. has recorded more than 27.6 million virus cases and more than 484,000 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins data.

Related Stories

Brian Kennedy, left, a physical education teacher at Green Valley elementary School, receives a COVID-19 vaccination from nurse…
COVID-19 Pandemic
More Than 50 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines Administered in US, CDC says
The agency said about 37.1 million people had received 1 or more doses
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 02/13/2021 - 09:26 PM
Dr. Manuel Gordillo speaks with Matthew Soriano, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) positive patient, during medical rounds in…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Post-COVID Symptoms Will Have Profound Impact on Global Health 
Some of the more common symptoms can be fatigue, exertional malaise, and cognitive dysfunction, sometimes described as 'brain fog' 
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Sun, 02/14/2021 - 11:12 AM
People queue outside a bus modified into a mobile vaccination centre for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Thamesmead,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Report: British Scientists Developing Universal COVID Vaccine
 Vaccine could be available with a year
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 02/14/2021 - 05:46 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

New Coronavirus Cases Falling in US

FILE - Manager Yllka Murati waits for a delivery driver to pick up takeout orders at the Penrose Diner in south Philadelphia.
Europe

UK Hits 15 Million Vaccinations As Pressure to Unlock Builds

A woman receives a dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine inside a mobile vaccination center for the COVID-19, in Thamesmead, London, Feb. 14, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Post-COVID Symptoms Will Have Profound Impact on Global Health 

Dr. Manuel Gordillo speaks with Matthew Soriano, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) positive patient, during medical rounds in…
East Asia Pacific

Thailand Defends Decision Not to Join COVAX Vaccine Alliance

Healthcare workers get ready to collect samples during proactive testing of migrant workers at their work place, amid the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak in Samut Sakhon province in Thailand, Jan. 27, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Report: British Scientists Developing Universal COVID Vaccine

People queue outside a bus modified into a mobile vaccination centre for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Thamesmead,…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power