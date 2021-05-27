COVID-19 Pandemic

New COVID-19 Outbreak Sends Australia’s Victoria State into 4th Lockdown 

By VOA News
Updated May 27, 2021 04:26 PM
People queue for a Covid-19 test in Melbourne on May 27, 2021 after five million people in Melbourne were ordered into a snap…
People queue for a COVID-19 test in Melbourne on May 27, 2021 after five million people in Melbourne were ordered into a snap week-long lockdown following another COVID-19 virus outbreak.

VOA NEWS - Australia’s southern state of Victoria will enter into a one-week “circuit breaker” lockdown beginning Thursday as it deals with a new and growing outbreak of COVID-19 cases.  

The lockdown was ordered after health authorities announced 12 new confirmed cases in Melbourne, bringing the total number of infections in the state capital to 26.   

Acting state Premier James Merlino told reporters in Melbourne the new outbreak is due to “a highly infectious strain of the virus, a variant of concern, which is running faster than we have ever recorded.” The new cases are linked to an overseas traveler who became infected with a variant first detected in India during his mandatory hotel quarantine phase. 

A health worker administers a test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as the city experiences a new cluster of cases in…
A health worker administers a test for the coronavirus disease as the city experiences a new cluster of cases in Melbourne, Australia, May 25, 2021.

During the lockdown, residents will be allowed to leave their homes only for essential work, school, shopping, caregiving, exercise and medical reasons, including receiving their scheduled coronavirus vaccinations.  

The new lockdown is the fourth one imposed on Victoria state since the start of the pandemic. The most severe period occurred in mid-2020 and lasted more than three months as Victoria was under the grip of a second wave of COVID-19 infections that killed more than 800 people. 

Merlino had already imposed a new set of restrictions for Australia's second-most populous state, including limiting the size of public gatherings and making mask wearing mandatory in restaurants, hotels and other indoor venues until June 4. 

Vaccine for ICE 

The American Civil Liberties Union requested Thursday that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement "provide immediate vaccine access to the more than 22,100 people in ICE custody." 

"Over the course of the pandemic, ICE detention facilities have been some of the worst hotspots for the spread of COVID-19, with positivity rates five times greater than prisons and 20 times greater than the general U.S. population," said the ACLU's Eunice Cho.  

The ACLU also said the COVID-19 death toll was actually higher than ICE reported because many of the infected people died after being released from the hospital. 

COVAX

In other developments, the COVAX initiative to ensure vaccinations for vulnerable people called on world leaders Thursday to help deliver 2 billion doses of vaccines globally this year as it faces a shortage of 190 million doses by the end of June. 

COVAX also said it needed global help to make 1.8 billion doses available to 92 lower-income economies by early 2022. 

"We are seeing the traumatic effects of the terrible surge of COVID-19 in South Asia — a surge which has also severely impacted global vaccine supplies," COVAX said in a statement. 

New vaccine late-stage clinical trial 

Two European pharmaceutical giants, France’s Sanofi and Britain’s GlaxoSmithKline, announced Thursday that they are beginning a late-stage clinical trial of their experimental, recombinant COVID-19 vaccine after reporting positive results from a smaller scale trial. 

(FILES) This file photo taken on November 23, 2020, shows a bottle reading "Vaccine Covid-19" next to French biopharmaceutical…
FILE - This file photo taken on Nov. 23, 2020, shows a bottle reading 'Vaccine Covid-19' next to French biopharmaceutical company Sanofi logo.

The expanded trial will involve over 35,000 adults in Asia, Africa and Latin America and the United States.  

The drugmakers will test the efficacy of the new vaccine through a two-stage approach, the first on the original version of the coronavirus, while a second stage will target the B.1.351 variant that was first detected in South Africa.  

Tests will also be run on the Sanofi-GSK vaccine in the coming weeks to determine if it can be used as a booster shot for a previous inoculation, regardless of what vaccine a recipient had initially received. 

An official with Sanofi says the vaccine could be granted authorization for use in the last quarter of this year if the Stage 3 trials are successful.   

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Security personnel keep watch outside the Wuhan Institute of Virology during the visit by the World…
USA
Biden Orders Fresh Intelligence Report on COVID-19 Origin
Amid growing speculation that COVID-19 might have leaked from Chinese laboratory, president tells US intelligence community to report back to him in 90 days
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Wed, 05/26/2021 - 04:26 PM
A medical officer takes a sample for the COVID-19 coronavirus at the laboratory of Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI)…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Kenya’s Kisumu Emerges as New COVID-19 Hotspot
Jump in cases comes a day after an opposition leader addressed large crowds in the country’s western city
Mohammed Yusuf
By Mohammed Yusuf
Wed, 05/26/2021 - 12:52 PM
Children wearing protective masks wait to enter the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus railway station, amidst the spread of the COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, April 14, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic
UNICEF Warns South Asian Children’s Lives at Risk as COVID Ravages Region
Fund calls for urgent action to help the hundreds of thousands of children – and their mothers - who are missing out on life-saving shots and routine essential health services under systems that are on the point of collapse
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Wed, 05/26/2021 - 08:31 AM
European Union leaders attend a round table meeting on the second day of a face-to-face EU summit in Brussels, Belgium May 25,…
Europe
EU to Deliver COVID-19 Shots to Developing Nations
European Union summit tackles climate change, Belarus and Russia
Lisa Bryant
By Lisa Bryant
Tue, 05/25/2021 - 07:42 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

US to Make Intelligence on COVID-19 Origins Public

Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Uganda Sees Sharp Rise in COVID-19 Cases 

An Ugandan doctor (C-L) receives the first injection of the Oxford AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at Mulago referral hospital in…
Africa

Gender-Based Violence Cases Quintuple in Kenya During Pandemic, Survey Finds

FILE - Women chant slogans during a rally to protest violence against women, in Nairobi, Kenya, Nov. 17, 2014.
Europe

Britain’s Health Minister Denies He Lied About Pandemic

A video grab from footage broadcast by the UK Parliament's Parliamentary Recording Unit (PRU) shows Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock updating MPS on the status of the Coronavirus pandemic at the House of Commons in London, May 27, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

New COVID-19 Outbreak Sends Australia’s Victoria State into 4th Lockdown 

People queue for a Covid-19 test in Melbourne on May 27, 2021 after five million people in Melbourne were ordered into a snap…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power