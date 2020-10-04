COVID-19 Pandemic

New Jersey Contacts Attendees of Trump’s Thursday Fundraiser

By Associated Press
October 04, 2020 09:03 PM
President Donald Trump adjusts the microphone after he announced Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court, in the Rose Garden at the White House, Sept. 26, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump adjusts the microphone after he announced Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court, in the Rose Garden at the White House, Sept. 26, 2020, in Washington.

WASHINGTON - State and county officials in New Jersey are contacting more than 200 people who were at President Donald Trump's Bedminster golf club for Thursday’s campaign fundraiser and asking them to monitor themselves for possible coronavirus symptoms.

If they were in close contact with the president or his staff, they are being asked to quarantine for 14 days. Officials recommend waiting five to seven days from the event to get a COVID-19 test to prevent false negatives.

U.S. President Donald Trump rides in front of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is being treated for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bethesda, Maryland, Oct. 4, 2020.
Trump Leaves Hospital Briefly; Doctors Report 2 Drops in Oxygen Saturation
The president drove by his supporters outside the hospital where he is being treated, could be discharged as early as Monday, his doctors say

Trump announced early Friday that he and his wife had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. According to a statement issued Sunday, the White House sent the New Jersey officials a list of 206 attendees.

"The White House supplied to NJ officials the names of at least 206 individuals who attended the events," the New Jersey Department of Health said on Twitter. The department has contacted the people and recommended that they self-monitor for symptoms and quarantine if they were in close contact with the president and his staff.

Meanwhile, Somerset County officials are contacting employees who worked at the event, most of whom live in the county.

State and county officials said the federal government is also conducting contact tracing.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement that a full contact tracing, consistent with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was completed for the president's Bedminster trip. Trump did not have any interactions with Bedminster staff or guests that would be considered “close” based on the guidelines, Deere said.

All White House staff considered to be in close contact during the trip have been identified, contacted and recommended to quarantine, Deere said.

AP logo
By
Associated Press
COVID-19 Pandemic

Fashion Designer Kenzo Takada Dies From COVID-19 at age 81

FILE - Japanese fashion designer Takada Kenzo poses for photographers as he arrives at the Rose Ball in Monaco, March 28, 2015.
COVID-19 Pandemic

New York City Mayor Seeks to Lockdown Coronavirus Hotspots Starting Wednesday

People walk through an area where restaurants operate outdoor spaces for dining that spread onto sidewalks and streets as part of continued COVID-19 economic impact mitigation efforts, Oct. 3, 2020, in New York.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Trump COVID-19 Treatment Continues; Doctors say He Has Experienced Oxygen Saturation Drops Twice

Dr. Sean Conley, physician to President Donald Trump, briefs reporters at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Florida Forges Ahead in Lifting  Curbs Amid Virus Concerns 

Patrons dine at a restaurant Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Winter Park, Fla. In his drive to return the state to normalcy,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

New South Wales Sees Ninth Day Without Locally Transmitted COVID Cases

A person crosses a light rail track at Circular Quay in Sydney, Australia, as the state of New South Wales continues to report relatively low numbers for new daily cases of the COVID-19, Sept. 7, 2020.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power