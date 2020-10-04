New Jersey Contacts Attendees of Trump’s Thursday Fundraiser

WASHINGTON - State and county officials in New Jersey are contacting more than 200 people who were at President Donald Trump's Bedminster golf club for Thursday’s campaign fundraiser and asking them to monitor themselves for possible coronavirus symptoms.

If they were in close contact with the president or his staff, they are being asked to quarantine for 14 days. Officials recommend waiting five to seven days from the event to get a COVID-19 test to prevent false negatives.

Trump Leaves Hospital Briefly; Doctors Report 2 Drops in Oxygen Saturation The president drove by his supporters outside the hospital where he is being treated, could be discharged as early as Monday, his doctors say

Trump announced early Friday that he and his wife had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. According to a statement issued Sunday, the White House sent the New Jersey officials a list of 206 attendees.

"The White House supplied to NJ officials the names of at least 206 individuals who attended the events," the New Jersey Department of Health said on Twitter. The department has contacted the people and recommended that they self-monitor for symptoms and quarantine if they were in close contact with the president and his staff.

Meanwhile, Somerset County officials are contacting employees who worked at the event, most of whom live in the county.

State and county officials said the federal government is also conducting contact tracing.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement that a full contact tracing, consistent with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was completed for the president's Bedminster trip. Trump did not have any interactions with Bedminster staff or guests that would be considered “close” based on the guidelines, Deere said.

All White House staff considered to be in close contact during the trip have been identified, contacted and recommended to quarantine, Deere said.