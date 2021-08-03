COVID-19 Pandemic

New York City Bars, Restaurants, Gyms to Require Proof of Vaccination 

By VOA News
August 03, 2021 01:54 PM
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, Waiter Lenworth Thompson serves lunch to David Zennario, left, and Alex Ecklin at…
FILE - A waiter serves lunch at Junior's Restaurant in New York. NYC will soon require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations for anyone who wants to dine inside at a restaurant.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday people engaged in indoor activities including fitness clubs, bars and restaurants will be required to be vaccinated, beginning later this month, the first major city in the United States to make such a requirement. 

At a news conference, De Blasio said the city will create a Key to NYC Pass, available by providing proof of vaccination. The new policy will be phased in over few weeks, during which time the city will coordinate with the business community and educate the community on the process, with the final details to be announced and implemented the week of August 16. 

FILE PHOTO: New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio speaks to people as he gives away face masks for using on public spaces to…
FILE - New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio speaks to people as he gives away face masks for using in public spaces to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), May 16, 2020.

The new rule will require all workers as well as patrons of businesses to be vaccinated.  

De Blasio has focused on getting as many New Yorkers vaccinated as possible while resisting calls to mandate masks indoors, as several cities and counties in California have done. 

De Blasio also said Monday he was making "a strong recommendation" that everyone wear a mask in public indoor settings but stressed that the city's "overwhelming strategic thrust" remained getting more people vaccinated. 

Official data indicate about 66% of adults in New York City are fully vaccinated. 

The announcement comes a day after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued a mandate requiring all frontline workers in state hospitals get vaccinated or find new positions off the front line. 

Related Stories

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium, Monday, July 26, 2021. (AP Photo…
COVID-19 Pandemic
New York Governor Calls for More Vaccinations for State Employees
Cuomo stops short of mandating vaccinations but urges private businesses to start serving only vaccinated people
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 08/02/2021 - 03:33 PM
NYC Comes Back to Life 15 Months After Pandemic Began
00:03:04
COVID-19 Pandemic
NYC Comes Back to Life 15 Months After Pandemic Began
Certain changes caused by the pandemic are here to stay — at least for a while
Default Author Profile
By Nina Vishneva
Sat, 07/03/2021 - 03:00 AM
Mayoral candidate Eric Adams mingles with supporters during his election night party, late Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in New York…
USA
Eric Adams Wins Democratic Primary in NYC's Mayoral Race
If elected, he’d be the city’s second Black mayor
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 07/06/2021 - 09:01 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

New York City Bars, Restaurants, Gyms to Require Proof of Vaccination 

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, Waiter Lenworth Thompson serves lunch to David Zennario, left, and Alex Ecklin at…
COVID-19 Pandemic

White House: More than 110 million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Shipped to More than 60 Countries

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker prepares to dilute a vial of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination center in Singapore
COVID-19 Pandemic

British Scientists Fear a Forever COVID War, Germany Opts for Booster Shots

People queue to receive a dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine at the Central Middlesex Hospital in London
COVID-19 Pandemic

Japan Limits Hospital Access Amid COVID-19 Surge 

Women in traditional costumes, wearing protective face masks, walk outside the National Stadium, the main venue of the Tokyo…
USA

Widespread Apartment Evictions Could be Long in Coming, Even With End to Moratorium

FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2020 file photo, protesters display placards while calling for support for tenants and homeowners at…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power