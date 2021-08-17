COVID-19 Pandemic

New York City Vaccine Mandate Takes Effect

By VOA News
August 17, 2021 03:54 PM
A Katz's Deli employee, left, checks the proof of vaccination from a customer who will be eating inside the restaurant, Tuesday…
A Katz's Deli employee, left, checks the proof of vaccination from a customer who will be eating inside the restaurant, in New York, Aug. 17, 2021.

New York City's vaccine mandate took effect Tuesday, requiring anyone 12 or older who enters restaurants, fitness centers, entertainment venues and other businesses to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19. 

The city's website explains that people may use the U.S. Centers for Diseases Control vaccine card, the New York State Excelsior Pass or the NYC COVID Safe smartphone app as proof. A picture of the CDC-issued vaccine card is acceptable, too. 

City officials say that while the rule took effect Tuesday, it will not be enforced until September 13. After that time, businesses not in compliance will be subject to fines. 

In comments to reporters Tuesday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said most restaurants and entertainment venues support the new rules and want their customers and staff to be safe.  

But one restaurant owner told the New York Post she would not comply with the new rules because she sees them as discriminatory against the unvaccinated. On Monday, a group of Republican leaders held a rally in protest of the mandate. 

Across the United States, however, the idea is gaining momentum. Since New York City announced its mandate, the first major U.S. city to do so, New Orleans and San Francisco announced similar plans, and Los Angeles is considering similar measures. 

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press. 
 

