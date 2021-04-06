COVID-19 Pandemic

New Zealand and Australia Announce COVID-19 Travel ‘Bubble’   

By Phil Mercer
April 06, 2021 08:47 AM
FILE PHOTO: An Air New Zealand Boeing 777-300ER plane taxis after landing at Kingsford Smith International Airport in Sydney,…
FILE - An Air New Zealand Boeing 777-300ER plane taxis after landing at Kingsford Smith International Airport in Sydney, Australia, Feb. 22, 2018.

SYDNEY - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said a quarantine-free travel "bubble" with trans-Tasman neighbor Australia will start on April 18. It will allow unrestricted movement between two countries that have managed to contain the virus through strict lockdowns and international border closures.

New Zealanders have been allowed into most parts of Australia since October, but travel the other way was banned. New Zealanders who did make the journey across the Tasman Sea also faced a mandatory two-week stay in hotel quarantine on their return. 

Those arrangements will soon change. New Zealand authorities say that just before midnight local time on April 18 a so-called travel "bubble" allowing unrestricted movement will start between the two countries. 

Map of New Zealand

Authorities believe the risk of transmission of COVID-19 from Australia to New Zealand is low. 

At a press conference in Wellington, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the travel plan was the only one of its type anywhere. 

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks at a news conference on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Wellington
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks at a news conference on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Wellington.

“I can confirm that quarantine-free travel between New Zealand and Australia will commence in just under two weeks’ time," she said. "This is an important step forward in our COVID response and represents an arrangement I do not believe we have seen in any other part of the world. That is safely opening up international travel to another country while continuing to pursue a strategy of elimination and a commitment to keeping the virus out.” 

However, travel between Australia and New Zealand could be disrupted should future outbreaks of COVID-19 infections be detected. Officials have said that flights would be suspended from any Australian state or territory if authorities there ordered a local lockdown. 

To be eligible to travel to or from New Zealand on a quarantine-free flight, passengers must not have returned a positive coronavirus test result in the previous 14-days. They must also not be waiting for the results of a test taken during that period. 

FILE PHOTO: A man crosses a mostly empty city centre street as people in Greater Brisbane have been ordered into lockdown as…
FILE - A man crosses a mostly empty city center street as people in Greater Brisbane have been ordered into lockdown as authorities try to suppress a growing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cluster in Brisbane, Australia, March 30, 2021.

New Zealand has recorded 26 deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began, while about 2,500 infections have been detected, health authorities say. Australia has recorded just over 29,000 coronavirus cases, and 909 fatalities. Both countries have closed their international borders to most foreign nationals. They have allowed citizens and permanent residents to return home, but they face 14-days in mandatory hotel quarantine at their own expense when they arrive. 

Australia and New Zealand have both embarked on mass coronavirus vaccination programs. 


 

Related Stories

New Zealand's first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines is unloaded from a plane after arriving in Auckland, New Zealand, Feb. 15, 2021.
East Asia Pacific
First Batch of Vaccines Arrives in New Zealand as Auckland Shuts Down
Prime minister shuts down country’s largest city for 72 hours after British variant discovered
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 02/15/2021 - 09:35 AM
FILE - Arriving passengers are screened by health workers at the airport in Sydney, Australia, Feb. 12, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Australians Stuck Overseas Due to Canberra COVID Rules Take Legal Action
Group of stranded citizens refer ‘unfeeling government’ to UN Human Rights Committee over tough border controls
Phil Mercer
By Phil Mercer
Sat, 04/03/2021 - 10:42 AM
A sign advertising a 70 percent off sale is displayed in a store in Sydney, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. The Australian government…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Australia Cuts Pandemic Wage Subsidy as Brisbane Enters New Lockdown
Fears for workers as multibillion wage pandemic subsidy ends in Australia as Queensland state capital goes into snap three-day COVID-19 lockdown
Phil Mercer
By Phil Mercer
Mon, 03/29/2021 - 06:04 AM
Phil Mercer
By
Phil Mercer
COVID-19 Pandemic

New Zealand and Australia Announce COVID-19 Travel ‘Bubble’   

FILE PHOTO: An Air New Zealand Boeing 777-300ER plane taxis after landing at Kingsford Smith International Airport in Sydney,…
East Asia Pacific

North Korea Withdraws from Tokyo Olympics, Citing Pandemic

FILE - IOC president Thomas Bach, second from left, and Kim Yo Jong, right, sister of North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Italian Ballroom Dancers Twirl Through Lockdown

New Dancing Days owner Raffaella Serafini gives directions to dancers during a practice, in Rome, Sunday, March 28, 2021. While…
COVID-19 Pandemic

India Reaches Record Number of Daily COVID Cases

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 near the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai, India,…
USA

US Puts J&J In Charge of Plant that Botched COVID Vaccine, Removes AstraZeneca 

FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and syringe are seen in front of displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power