COVID-19 Pandemic

New Zealand to Lift Many COVID-19 Restrictions 

September 07, 2021 08:37 AM
People queue up for takeaway food as the nationwide coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown eases in Wellington, New Zealand,…
FILE - People queue up for takeaway food as the nationwide coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown eases in Wellington, New Zealand, Sept. 1, 2021.

New Zealand is easing the coronavirus lockdown for nearly the entire country first imposed last month after the Pacific nation reported its first confirmed COVID-19 case in six months.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday that the nationwide alert level will be lowered to Level 2, allowing schools, businesses and offices to reopen.   

The new orders will not apply to Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city and the epicenter of the current outbreak that began when a 58-year-old man tested positive for the delta variant of COVID-19 in mid-August.  The nation has posted 821 confirmed COVID-19 cases during the current outbreak, including 20 new cases on Monday.  

Auckland will remain under strict stay-at-home orders until September 14, keeping all schools, offices and businesses shut down with only essential services remaining operational.

Prime Minister Ardern has embraced a strategy of totally eliminating COVID-19, saying it was necessary to “go hard” with the strict lockdown in order to prevent a widespread outbreak.  New Zealand imposed a strict lockdown in the early days of the pandemic that has led to just 3,814 confirmed infections and just 27 deaths among its five million citizens. 

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern receives the first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Manurewa Vaccination center in…
FILE - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern receives the first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Manurewa Vaccination center in Auckland, New Zealand, June 18, 2021. (Alex Burton/NZ Herald via AP)

Only 25 to 30 percent of all New Zealanders have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Officials say the government is nearing a final agreement to secure more doses of the two-shot Pfizer vaccine within days.  

Hong Kong

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced Tuesday that beginning September 15, travelers from mainland China and the nearby enclave of Macao will be allowed to enter the semi-autonomous city without a mandatory quarantine.  Lam told reporters that it will allow a total of 2,000 travelers from both places on a daily basis, but they will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test prior to arrival.   

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2019, file photo, a visitor sets up his camera in the Victoria Peak area to photograph Hong Kong's…
FILE - A visitor sets up his camera in the Victoria Peak area to photograph Hong Kong's skyline, Sept. 1, 2019.

Lam also said Hong Kong residents will be allowed to return to the city from the mainland without undergoing quarantine, so long as they did not travel to any high-risk areas. 

The new changes are part of the government’s new “Come2HK” program aimed at reviving the city’s tourism industry, which sustained major losses during the first year of the pandemic as Hong Kong pursued a “zero-Covid” elimination strategy.  But the city will continue to impose travel restrictions on travelers from foreign countries, prompting growing frustration among Hong Kong’s business community. 

Some information for this report came from the Associated Press and Reuters. 

Related Stories

The streets are nearly empty in the central business district of Wellington, New Zealand, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. By early next…
East Asia Pacific
New Zealand Eases National COVID-19 Lockdown, Auckland to Stay Closed
Health officials cite 70 new cases to bring latest outbreak to 347
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 08/27/2021 - 12:58 PM
A COVID-19 lockdown remains in place in Wellington
COVID-19 Pandemic
New Zealand’s 'Elimination Strategy' Tested as It Extends National COVID-19 Lockdown
Lockdown extended in New Zealand as authorities concede that COVID-19 elimination strategy might no longer be viable
Phil Mercer
By Phil Mercer
Mon, 08/23/2021 - 06:21 AM
In this image made from video, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during a news conference in Wellington, Aug. 17, 2021.
East Asia Pacific
New Zealand Locks Down after One COVID-19 Case
First case in six months suspected to be caused by delta variant, but not confirmed
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 08/17/2021 - 11:38 AM
COVID-19 Pandemic

Cuba Vaccinating Children as Young as 2, State Media Say

Pedro Montano holds his daughter Roxana Montano, 3, while she is being vaccinated against COVID-19 with Cuban vaccine Soberana…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Vietnamese Man Jailed for 5 Years for Spreading Coronavirus

A man picks up groceries through a barrier in a quarantine area amid (COVID-19) in Hanoi
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Chief: 'Complacency Can Be as Dangerous as the Virus'

People get inoculated with a dose of the Covaxin Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a temporary vaccination camp inside a school
COVID-19 Pandemic

Overcrowded Aboriginal Housing Highlighted as Australia Races to Help COVID-19-Hit Outback Town

Aboriginal groups march against planned changes in heritage protection laws, in Perth
COVID-19 Pandemic

Australia Urged to Protect Women and Children from Lockdown Domestic Violence

A COVID-19 lockdown remains in place as outbreak of cases affects Sydney

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power