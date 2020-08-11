COVID-19 Pandemic

New Zealand Reports First New Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases in 102 Days

By VOA News
August 11, 2020 08:38 AM
In this image from a video, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks at a news conference in Wellington, New Zealand, Aug. 11, 2020.
In this image from a video, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks at a news conference in Wellington, New Zealand, Aug. 11, 2020.

New Zealand’s prime minister Tuesday issued a lockdown in the country’s largest city, Auckland, after the first new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 in 102 days were discovered there.

At a news conference in Wellington, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, along with New Zealand’s director-general of health, Ashley Bloomfield, announced Auckland will be moved to level three restrictions until midnight on Friday after the four cases were discovered in one household.  

She said the cases came from an unknown source and involve different workplaces.  

The level three restrictions mean people will be asked to stay at home, while bars and many other businesses will be closed.

Ardern added the rest of the country will be raised to Level 2 through Friday, meaning that mass gatherings will be limited to 100 attendees and people would need to socially distance.

Bloomfield said the infections were confirmed after a person in their 50s went to their doctor Monday with COVID-19 symptoms and was swabbed twice, testing positive both times.  Six other people in the person's household were then tested, with three more positive results.

Until Tuesday, the only known cases of the virus in New Zealand were 22 travelers who had recently returned from abroad and were being held in quarantine.

The country has been praised globally for its virus response.

 

VOA logo
By
VOA News
USA

No Parties, No Trips, No Outside Guests Allowed

People take part in a march during the National Day of Resistance to schools re-opening amid the outbreak of COVID-19 in New York City, Aug. 3, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

New Zealand Reports First New Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases in 102 Days

In this image from a video, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks at a news conference in Wellington, New Zealand, Aug. 11, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Russian President Putin Says Country is First to Formally Approve Coronavirus Vaccine

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a cabinet meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Aug…
Europe

Coronavirus Stops-Starts Stretching Europeans’ Patience

People walk past the Colosseum in Rome
COVID-19 Pandemic

Cuba Re-imposes Partial Lockdown as COVID-19 Cases Surge in Havana 

A little girl wearing a face mask amid the new coronavirus pandemic gets her temperature taken at a police checkpoint, at the…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power