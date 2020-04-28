COVID-19 Pandemic

New Zealand Slowly Returns to Normal After Lockdown

By VOA News
April 28, 2020 05:30 AM
Customers queue at a drive through fast food restaurant as level four COVID-19 restrictions are eased in Christchurch, New…
Customers queue at a drive through fast food restaurant as level four COVID-19 restrictions are eased in Christchurch, New Zealand, Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

New Zealanders clogged the drive thru lines of fast food restaurants Tuesday as they began venturing outside at the end of a strict coronavirus lockdown period. 

An estimated 400,000 people were expected to leave their homes to go back to their offices or resume recreational pursuits like golfing, surfing, fishing and hunting as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern eased the lockdown, one of the strictest imposed anywhere in the world in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

As of Tuesday, Wellington reported two new cases in the country, raising the total number of infections to 1,124 with 19 deaths among its 5 million citizens.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern briefs the media about the COVID-19 coronavirus at the Parliament House in Wellington, April 27, 2020.

Prime Minister Ardern reduced the coronavirus threat level from Level 4, which shutdown economic activity to all but essential services, to Level 3, which limits citizens to local travel and keeps shopping malls, hairdressers and other businesses closed for at least two more weeks. However with Level 3 the construction industry reopens and the carryout restaurants are back in business. Some schools also have reopened.  

New Zealand’s response to the outbreak, including a widespread testing and tracing regime, has won praise from the international community. But Ardern warns that the country needs to ensure “we do not let the virus run away on us again and cause a new wave of cases and deaths." 

Related Stories

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during a news conference prior to the anniversary of the mosque attacks that took…
COVID-19 Pandemic
With Dwindling Cases, New Zealand Eases Coronavirus Restrictions
Prime Minister Ardern says government will “hunt down” new cases
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 04/26/2020 - 22:42
The Cenotaph is seen on Anzac Day at an empty Martin Place amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Sydney, Australia, April 25, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
Australians, New Zealanders Mark Anzac Day Under COVID Restrictions
War dead remembered in subdued manner as coronavirus pandemic forces cancellation of major events linked to the date
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Sat, 04/25/2020 - 12:45
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

Cleaner Air from COVID-19 Lockdowns May Save Lives 

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus walk across an intersection in Beijing
COVID-19 Pandemic

New Zealand Slowly Returns to Normal After Lockdown

Customers queue at a drive through fast food restaurant as level four COVID-19 restrictions are eased in Christchurch, New…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Jamaica Tasks Formed to Help Restart Island's Economy Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the China International Import Expo in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Virus-Fueled Recession Interrupts ASEAN Path to Middle-Income Status

FILE - Traders are seen in front of a screen with mostly red trading figures, at Thailand's Stock Exchange, in Bangkok, March 13, 2020.
Africa

Burundi Moves Ahead with May Election Amid Coronavirus Outbreak 

Current president Pierre Nkurunziza, center, arrives at the national conference for the ruling CNDD-FDD party in the rural…