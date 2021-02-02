COVID-19 Pandemic

Nigeria to Add More Protections for Health Care Workers Following Surge in COVID-19 Infections

By VOA News
Updated February 02, 2021 03:04 PM
FILE - Doctor Oluwajoba Oroge attends to a patient at EHA Clinics in Abuja, Nigeria, Jan. 14, 2021.
FILE - Doctor Oluwajoba Oroge attends to a patient at EHA Clinics in Abuja, Nigeria, Jan. 14, 2021.

Nigerian authorities are pledging to provide more protection for health care workers following an increase in COVID-19 cases among the group.
 
Chikwe Ihekweazu, director-general of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, said Monday the positive coronavirus test of 75 health care workers in the past week is worrisome.
 
Ihkekweazu is urging health care personnel to exercise caution and suspect COVID-19 in every case until it is ruled out.  He warned that even then the risk of infection still exists.   
 
Ihekweazu also said the NCDC will soon make available rapid diagnostic test kits in more health facilities as an additional form of protection.
 
Anadolu Agency said more than 800 health care workers in Nigeria have been infected with the virus since June, Health Minister Osagie Ehanire said.
 
The Nigerian Medical Association has confirmed at least 20 doctors have died from the virus within a one-week period last month.  
 
Nigeria has confirmed more than 131,000 COVID-19 infections and 1,607 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University Covid Resource Center.

Related Stories

A woman wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus, walks on a street, in Lagos, Nigeria , Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. A…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Nigeria's Goal: Vaccinate 40% of Population Against COVID-19 This Year
But some experts express doubt that many people can be inoculated so quickly
Timothy Obiezu
By Timothy Obiezu
Sat, 01/09/2021 - 03:06 PM
Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, the Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has his temperature checked during…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Nigerian CDC Investigating New Coronavirus Variant
Experts worry that continuous mutation of the virus may affect progress made on vaccines
Timothy Obiezu
By Timothy Obiezu
Fri, 12/25/2020 - 03:16 PM
Nigerians Mark Christmas Under New Coronavirus Restrictions
00:02:17
COVID-19 Pandemic
Nigerians Mark Christmas Under New Coronavirus Restrictions
Country recorded its highest number of daily COVID-19 infections Dec. 17
Timothy Obiezu
By Timothy Obiezu
Fri, 12/25/2020 - 05:03 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
Europe

UK's Star COVID Fundraiser Captain Tom Moore Dies at 100

Captain Sir Thomas Moore receives his knighthood from Britain's Queen Elizabeth, during a ceremony at Windsor Castle in Windsor…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain Seeks Vaccine Changes to Address COVID-19 Variants

A public health information message is seen at a bus stop in West Ealing as the South African variant of the novel coronavirus…
COVID-19 Pandemic

NFL Announces COVID-19 Precautions for Upcoming Super Bowl

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes drops back to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in a regular season prelude to the teams' match-up at Sunday's Super Bowl, Nov 29, 2020. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports.
COVID-19 Pandemic

South Africa Sees 2 Good Breaks in Coronavirus Fight 

Workers load South Africa's first COVID-19 vaccine as they arrive at OR Tambo airport in Johannesburg, Feb. 1, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Russia’s Sputnik Vaccine Safe, Effective Against COVID-19, Study Finds

FILE PHOTO: a medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a department store in Moscow, Russia

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power