Nigeria to Add More Protections for Health Care Workers Following Surge in COVID-19 Infections

Nigerian authorities are pledging to provide more protection for health care workers following an increase in COVID-19 cases among the group.



Chikwe Ihekweazu, director-general of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, said Monday the positive coronavirus test of 75 health care workers in the past week is worrisome.



Ihkekweazu is urging health care personnel to exercise caution and suspect COVID-19 in every case until it is ruled out. He warned that even then the risk of infection still exists.



Ihekweazu also said the NCDC will soon make available rapid diagnostic test kits in more health facilities as an additional form of protection.



Anadolu Agency said more than 800 health care workers in Nigeria have been infected with the virus since June, Health Minister Osagie Ehanire said.



The Nigerian Medical Association has confirmed at least 20 doctors have died from the virus within a one-week period last month.



Nigeria has confirmed more than 131,000 COVID-19 infections and 1,607 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University Covid Resource Center.