COVID-19 Pandemic

Nigerian CDC Investigating New Coronavirus Variant

By Timothy Obiezu
December 25, 2020 03:16 PM
Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, the Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has his temperature checked during…
Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, the Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has his temperature checked during a diplomatic meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja, Nigeria on March 12, 2020.

ABUJA - The Africa and Nigerian Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week said a new variant of the coronavirus has emerged in Nigeria. The head of Nigeria's CDC said it is studying the new strain, which is different from new strains discovered in Britain and South Africa.

The variant strain was discovered in two patient samples collected on August 3 and October 9 in Nigeria's Osun State.

New strain is being studied

The Nigeria CDC said it is studying the new strain. Director General Chikwe Ihekweazu said at a national COVID-19 briefing that it may be too early to determine if the new strain is deadlier or weaker than its parent virus.

"What we're now going to do is collect a selection of other viruses circulating in Nigeria now, so from the more recent cases and try and compare what we have now with what we have previously in Nigeria but also what is circulating abroad," Ihekweazu said. "This is ongoing work.”

Mutant strains of the coronavirus have appeared in Britain and South Africa in recent weeks but African health officials said the Nigerian variant is different from both.

Nigeria is recording an escalation in coronavirus cases. Infections have increased by 52% from November to December.

New restrictions

This week, authorities imposed new restrictions on gatherings and warned citizens to avoid traveling during the yuletide season.

Ihekweazu said there is a chance the new strain is responsible for the recent surge in cases.

"We'll be carrying out over the next few weeks to see whether we can explain some of the increased transmissions happening in Nigeria and to look at whether it is related to the virus,” Ihekweazu said.

Nigeria is among many African countries trying to obtain and distribute coronavirus vaccines by the early part of next year.

The Africa and Nigeria Centers for Disease Control said the new coronavirus strains will not affect vaccine deployment but experts worry that a continuously mutating virus could be difficult to control.

Citizens urged to stay vigilant

Olobayo Kunle is a pharmaceutical research expert at the Nigerian Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development.

"Vaccines are designed based on a number of assumptions," Kunle said. "They're built around a known range of characteristics. If these characteristics keep changing, eventually we may get to a point where it falls out of the range for which that vaccine was developed.”

The NCDC and other experts are hopeful the new variant is less infectious and deadly but for now authorities urge citizens to stay vigilant, especially during the holidays.

Related Stories

Africa
Nigerians Mark Christmas Under New Coronavirus Restrictions
They are organizing remote caroling and singing from their balconies
Timothy Obiezu
By Timothy Obiezu
Fri, 12/25/2020 - 01:41 PM
Africa
Pandemic Widens Gender Inequality in Nigerian Education     
Girls also spent more time doing household chores during the lockdown, according to Malala Fund Champion and CEO of Connected Development Hamzat Lawal     
Ifiok Ettang
By Ifiok Ettang
Thu, 12/24/2020 - 10:09 AM
FILE - A bottle containing yellow fever vaccine.
Africa
Vaccine Apathy in Nigeria Fuels Yellow Fever Outbreak
Nigeria has had the yellow fever vaccine since 2004 and offers it free for children
Ifiok Ettang
By Ifiok Ettang
Tue, 12/22/2020 - 07:15 PM
Timothy Obiezu
By
Timothy Obiezu
Timothy Obiezu reports for VOA from Nigeria.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Nigerian CDC Investigating New Coronavirus Variant

Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, the Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has his temperature checked during…
COVID-19 Pandemic

British Army Helps Clear Backlog of Virus-stranded Drivers

Trucks line up at check-in to the ferry at The Port of Dover, Kent, England, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Thousands wait to resume…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US to Require Negative COVID-19 Test From British Travelers

FILE PHOTO: A public health campaign message is displayed on an arrivals information board at Heathrow Airport, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain
COVID-19 Pandemic

Mali Opposition Leader And Ex-Hostage Dies of COVID-19

(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 18, 2018 Malian Opposition leader Soumaila Cisse (C) waves to his supporters during…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Pope Francis Calls on World to Share Vaccines in Face of Pandemic

Pope Francis wears a protective mask before delivering his traditional Christmas Day Urbi et Orbi speech from inside the Hall of Blessings instead of from the St. Peter's square due to COVID-19 regulations, Vatican, Dec. 25, 2020.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power