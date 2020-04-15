COVID-19 Pandemic

Nigeria's Displaced Camps Among Most Vulnerable to Coronavirus    

By Ifiok Ettang
April 15, 2020 06:09 PM
Health workers attend to people during a community COVID-19 coronavirus testing campaign in Abuja on April 15, 2020. - The…
Health workers attend to people during a community COVID-19 coronavirus testing campaign in Abuja, Nigeria, on April 15, 2020.

JOS, NIGERIA - More than a decade of Boko Haram militant attacks have displaced over two million Nigerians in the north, with hundreds of thousands living in internally displaced people’s camps.

Medical experts worry the camps lack the spacing and sanitary conditions to prevent an outbreak of coronavirus, which has so far infected more than 370 people in Nigeria and killed 10. 

In an orphanage for displaced children, Samuel Adamu, 16,  holds a weekly Bible study class at the House of Recab.   

Adamu himself has been an internally displaced person (IDP) since 2014, when Boko Haram militants invaded his hometown of Gwoza.   

“I have lost many things, Adamu said. “They have killed my loved ones and many other people that I know.”   

Embed

Doctors say the crowded camps are at high risk from infections like coronavirus and the disease it causes – COVID-19.     

“Conditions such as cholera, tuberculosis, pneumonia, and if you put that in the context of the current pandemic in the world right now, that is the COVID-19, that will be the perfect breeding ground for this illness,” said Enwongo Ime Campbell, a family physician at Mtha Mtha Regional Hospital   

Aid workers said improving sanitation in the camps is a challenge.  

"For us to ensure that people practice the regular hand washing, we need to have hand washing stations and soap installed and distributed at every strategic location, including camps,” said Maxwell Samaila of Mercy Corps. “But with the current funding, we may not be able to achieve that because the funds have already been earmarked for some other interventions."  

Nigeria’s restrictions on movement and business to curb the coronavirus has increased demand for food aid in the camps, while the coronavirus pandemic has raised fears among IDPs on how they will cope.   

 “We need hand sanitizers; we need buckets for us to be able to wash our hands; and also face masks so that we would be able to prevent ourselves from this COVID-19,” Adamu said.  

Meanwhile, Nigerian authorities say they are working with the United Nations and other partners on emergency coronavirus prevention plans for IDPs and other vulnerable communities.   
 

Related Stories

Members of Bring Back Our Girls movement carries banner to press for the release of the missing Chibok schoolgirls in Lagos, on April 14, 2016.
Africa
Nigeria Marks 6th Year of Missing Chibok Girls Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
President Buhari says the 112 of the kidnapped girls who are still missing are not forgotten
Timothy Obiezu
By Timothy Obiezu
Tue, 04/14/2020 - 16:19
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari attends a press briefing after meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Nigeria President Extends Lockdown in Major Cities to Battle Coronavirus
Nigeria anti-coronavirus lockdown extended two more weeks
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 04/14/2020 - 04:53
A few cars are pictured on a road, as authorities try to limit the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Abuja, Nigeria, March 30, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Nigeria Shuts Down Lagos and Abuja to Control Coronavirus Spread
Arrival of coronavirus testing kits donated by Chinese billionaire is expected to give officials a more accurate reading of coronavirus infections in Africa's most populous nation
Timothy Obiezu
By Timothy Obiezu
Mon, 03/30/2020 - 16:48
Ifiok Ettang
Written By
Ifiok Ettang

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

Nigeria's Displaced Camps Among Most Vulnerable to Coronavirus    

Health workers attend to people during a community COVID-19 coronavirus testing campaign in Abuja on April 15, 2020. - The…
COVID-19 Pandemic

New York to Test for Antibodies; Governor Mandates Face Coverings

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 15: Salvation Army personnel distribute free meals on April 15, 2020, in the Staten Island borough of New…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Pakistan Province Suspects COVID-19 in Spike in Bodies Brought to Hospital

A Pakistan doctor enters an isolation ward set up as a preventative measure following the deadly Coronavirus outbreak, at the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO at Forefront of Coronavirus Fight But Not Without Controversy

FILE - This Monday, April 8, 2019 file photo shows the headquarters of the World Health Organization in Geneva, Switzerland. On Wednesday, May 22, 2019, U.S. Reps. Katherine Clark and Hal Rogers are calling on the WHO to withdraw pain care…
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Scrambles to Fill Gap After US Funding Cuts

A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on…