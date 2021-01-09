COVID-19 Pandemic

Nigeria's Goal: Vaccinate 40% of Population Against COVID-19 This Year

By Timothy Obiezu
January 09, 2021 03:06 PM
A woman wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus, walks on a street, in Lagos, Nigeria , Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. A…
FILE - A woman wearing a face mask to protect against the novel coronavirus walks on a street in Lagos, Nigeria , Dec. 31, 2020.

ABUJA, NIGERIA - Nigerian officials say the country is ready to receive its first COVID-19 vaccine doses by the end of January. The government wants to vaccinate 40% of the country's population by the end of this year. But experts say the cost and storage of the vaccine poses a challenge.

Officials said President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would be the first recipients of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, the first 100,000 doses of which are expected to be available this month.

They said the vaccine then would be distributed to key political leaders and health workers in order to raise awareness before it gets to the citizens.

Faisal Shuaib, executive director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, said, 
"We have actually developed a comprehensive deployment plan on how we are going to deploy these vaccines in phases. We're aiming to cover up to 70% of the population just to ensure that we're able to stop transmission."

Shuaib said 40% of the population was expected to get shots this year and the remaining 30% by the end of next year.

Lacking storage

But experts said Nigeria does not have adequate storage facilities to hold vaccines at the required temperature of minus 70 degrees Celsius.

Also, the demand and cost for vaccines are very high, making it nearly impossible to accommodate that many doses anytime soon in Nigeria, according to pharmaceutical research expert Olobayo Kunle.

"A number of our colleagues, scientists in this country have worked hard, but one thing is for sure: The vaccines that are in use, we were not directly involved in the development," Kunle said. "So, sitting here and developing timelines is a bit difficult."

Many African countries are facing the challenge of securing adequate supplies of the coronavirus vaccine because of the high cost. But the World Health Organization-backed COVAX program is making sure countries like Nigeria are not left behind, Shuaib said.

"There's been a preponderance of vaccines going to the richer countries," Shuaib said, "so what the COVAX facility is trying to do is to make sure that vaccines are available to low- and medium-income countries irrespective of their abilities to pay. For example, they're going to be providing up to 20% of Nigeria's population in terms of needs for vaccine free of charge."

Nigerian authorities are also bargaining with vaccine manufacturers in Britain, Russia and China and say they would prefer vaccines that are easy to store and deliver.

Related Stories

Shylah Hallam-Noel left, a worker at Queen Anne Healthcare, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility in Seattle, receives…
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Vaccine Rollout Hits Snag as Health Workers Balk at Shots
Experts say are fears of side effects from vaccines that were developed at record speed are unfounded
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 01/09/2021 - 02:29 AM
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021, file photo syringes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a tray in a vaccination…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Biden to Release COVID-19 Vaccines More Quickly, Transition Team Says
Biden’s office said it would limit the Trump administration’s practice of increasing inventories of vaccine doses to guarantee that people get the booster shot several weeks after the first inoculation
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 01/08/2021 - 04:25 PM
FILE - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of World Health Organization (WHO) speaks at the virtual 73rd World Health Assembly (WHA) following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Geneva, Switzerland, May 18, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO: Low Income Countries Not Getting COVID-19 Vaccine
Director-General says rich countries have bought most of the current supply
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 01/08/2021 - 02:28 PM
Health workers prepare doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination center in Naples, Italy, Jan. 8, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic
EU Doubles Doses of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine
Along with Moderna contract, EU says it will have enough to vaccinate 380 million people
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 01/08/2021 - 08:40 AM
FILE - Medical technicians administer COVID-19 swab tests at a drive-through testing site at Wits University, Braamfontein, Johannesburg, South Africa, Jan. 5, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic
African Continent to Soon Receive First COVID Vaccines, Health Officials Say
South Africa anticipates arrival of 1.5 million COVID vaccine doses by end of January; WHO says other low-income nations will not be left out
Anita Powell
By Anita Powell
Thu, 01/07/2021 - 02:57 PM
Timothy Obiezu
By
Timothy Obiezu
Timothy Obiezu reports for VOA from Nigeria.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Johns Hopkins: Nearly 90 Million Global COVID-19 Cases

Nurses, Ines, left, and Valerie prepare a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to a health care worker at a…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Vaccine Rollout Hits Snag as Health Workers Balk at Shots

Shylah Hallam-Noel left, a worker at Queen Anne Healthcare, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility in Seattle, receives…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Biden to Release COVID-19 Vaccines More Quickly, Transition Team Says

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021, file photo syringes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a tray in a vaccination…
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO: Low Income Countries Not Getting COVID-19 Vaccine

FILE - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of World Health Organization (WHO) speaks at the virtual 73rd World Health Assembly (WHA) following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Geneva, Switzerland, May 18, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Malawi Bolsters COVID-19 Prevention Measures

A vendor wears a face mask as preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus as he waits for customers inside the Lilongwe…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power