COVID-19 Pandemic

Norway Bans Large Cruise Ships After Recent Coronavirus Outbreak

By VOA News
August 03, 2020 03:54 PM
Norwegian cruise ship MS Roald Amundsen moored in Tromso, Norway.
Norwegian cruise ship MS Roald Amundsen moored in Tromso, Norway, Aug. 3, 2020. Forty people, including four passengers and 26 crew members, on the Norwegian cruise ship tested positive for the coronavirus.

Norway says it will stop all cruise ships with more than 100 people on board from disembarking at Norwegian ports after a coronavirus outbreak on a vessel left 41 people infected.  

Health Minister Bent Hoie announced the ban Monday, saying the new rules will apply for the next 14 days. He said ships that have already departed will be able to offload passengers and crew at Norwegian ports but that no new journeys can take place.   

"The pandemic is not over," Hoie told a news conference. 

Norway’s Hurtigruten cruise line apologized Monday following the outbreak on one of its ships, the MS Roald Amundsen. 

"We have failed," CEO Daniel Skjeldam told a news conference. "I apologize strongly on behalf of the company." 

He said the company would suspend its cruises until further notice and that it is “now in the process of a full review of all procedures." 

The cruise line was one of the first companies to resume sailing during the pandemic. 

Four crew members on board the MS Roald Amundsen were hospitalized on Friday when the ship arrived at Tromsoe, north of the Arctic Circle. They were later diagnosed with the infection along with another 31 crew members. Passengers aboard the ship were allowed to disembark before anyone had been diagnosed, sending local officials scrambling to locate them. 

At least five passengers have now tested positive and hundreds more have been told to self-isolate for 10 days. 

The cruise ship industry has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic, with ships worldwide shutting down in March after several high-profile outbreaks at sea. 

 

Related Stories

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak on board MS Roald Amundsen
COVID-19 Pandemic
Outbreak Hits Norway Cruise Ship, Could Spread Along Coast
Ship operator Hurtigruten says it is stopping all cruises with its three vessels
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 08/03/2020 - 07:47
Carnaval's Holland America cruise ship Zaandam approaches Port Everglades during the new coronavirus pandemic, Thursday, April…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Carnival Plans to Restart Some North American Cruises in August 
The company said it planned to resume cruises on eight ships from Miami, Port Canaveral and Galveston on Aug. 1, while operations in all other North American and Australian markets would remain suspended through Aug. 31 
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 05/04/2020 - 13:07
In this May 8, 2020 photo, people aboard the Norwegian Epic cruise ship docked at PortMiami in Miami, sit on their balconies…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Stuck on Cruise Ships During Pandemic, Crews Beg to Go Home 
Tens of thousands of crew members have been trapped for weeks aboard dozens of cruise ships around the world — long after governments and cruise lines negotiated their passengers' disembarkation
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 05/08/2020 - 21:54
TOPSHOT - The cruise ship Ruby Princess departs from Port Kembla, some 80 kilometres south of Sydney, on April 23, 2020, after…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Ill-Fated Cruise Liner Leaves Australia as Authorities Probe COVID-19 Infections
Ship linked to more than 600 cases of coronavirus and at least 21 deaths
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Fri, 04/24/2020 - 01:27
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Strikes Gambian Government Officials

Gambia's President Adama Barrow addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, Sept. 25, 2018, at the United Nations headquarters.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Coronavirus Numbers Drop in Egypt and Sudan; Libya, Tunisia and Algeria See Increases

Egyptians get tested for Covid-19 at a drive-through coronavirus-testing center at the Ain Shams University in Cairo, June 29, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Europe Scrambles to Stop Second Wave of COVID-19

COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Data Leak Shows Iran Covered Up Coronavirus Deaths

FILE PHOTO: An Iranian woman wears a protective face mask and gloves, amid fear of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as she walks at Tajrish market, ahead of the Iranian New Year Nowruz, March 20, in Tehran
COVID-19 Pandemic

Norway Bans Large Cruise Ships After Recent Coronavirus Outbreak

Norwegian cruise ship MS Roald Amundsen moored in Tromso, Norway.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power