COVID-19 Pandemic

Norway Makes First Face Mask Recommendation Since Pandemic Began

By VOA News
August 14, 2020 12:17 PM
People wait for a bus at Gronland district in Oslo, Norway, June 3, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
FILE - People wait for a bus at Gronland district in Oslo, Norway, June 3, 2017. Health officials on Friday recommended people wear face masks while using public transportation in and around the capital.

Norwegian health officials on Friday recommended people wear face masks while using public transportation in and around the capital, Oslo, amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, its first recommendation for face coverings since the pandemic began. 

Health Minister Bent Hoie told reporters at a news conference in Oslo that while it will not be mandatory, the ministry recommends face masks as an extra precaution when it is difficult to maintain a “social distance” of one meter or more on public transportation. 

FILE - Norway’s Foreign Minister Bent Hoie, Aug. 24, 2016.

Hoie said the new face mask recommendation will remain in force over the next 14 days, when it will be re-evaluated. 

Other countries in Europe, as they have unlocked COVID-19-related shutdowns, have introduced mandatory face mask rules for public places like shops and public transport. But until recently, Nordic countries were the exception to that rule. 

In recent days, however, authorities in Denmark and Finland changed their views and now recommend their use in some circumstances. 

Sweden, though, still sticks to the policy of not recommending wearing face masks, with its health agency casting doubt on their effectiveness. 

As of Friday, Norway’s Institute of Public Health says it has had 9,850 reported cases, with 261 deaths. 
 

Related Stories

Norwegian cruise ship MS Roald Amundsen moored in Tromso, Norway.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Norway Bans Large Cruise Ships After Recent Coronavirus Outbreak
Norway stops all cruise ships with more than 100 people from disembarking at its ports
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 08/03/2020 - 15:54
FILE - In this Wednesday, April 8, 2020 file photo people chat and drink outside a bar in Stockholm, Sweden. Sweden is pursuing…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Scientist Defends Sweden's Hotly Debated Virus Strategy
The Scandinavian country's hotly debated method of fighting the coronavirus has resulted in one of the highest per capita death rates in the world
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 06/03/2020 - 14:35
FILE - This March 17, 2020 file photo, shows incoming traffic to Finland at the Nuijamaa border station in between Finland and…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Finland in Pain as Border Closure Blocks Russian Tourists 
The closure of Finland's border with Russia amid the coronavirus pandemic has put an abrupt stop to visits by the nearly 2 million Russian tourists who prop up the local economy each year
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 06/01/2020 - 11:03
VOA logo
By
VOA News
USA

US Retail Sales Regain Pre-Virus Pace But Slowdown Likely

A sign advertises hiring of temporary associates at a Pier 1 retail store, which is going out of business
COVID-19 Pandemic

Norway Makes First Face Mask Recommendation Since Pandemic Began

People wait for a bus at Gronland district in Oslo, Norway, June 3, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
East Asia Pacific

South Korean Doctors On Strike Over Training Plan as COVID Cases Spike

A bus shelter designed to block people with fever amid a spread of the coronavirus, is installed at a bus stop in Seoul, South…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Bahamas Prime Minister, Deputy PM Self-Quarantine After Possible COVID Exposure

FILE - Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis
COVID-19 Pandemic

New Zealand PM Extends Auckland Lockdown

Medical staff prepare to take a COVID-19 tests at a drive through community based assessment centre in Christchurch

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power