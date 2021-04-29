COVID-19 Pandemic

NY Governor Hopes NYC Could Open Before July 1

By VOA News
April 29, 2021 02:52 PM
File - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announces new walk-in pop-up vaccination sites for Bodega, grocery store and supermarket workers in New York

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Thursday said he is hopeful New York City could open before July 1 but called it “irresponsible” to make projections.

Cuomo made the comments during his COVID-19 briefing in Buffalo, when asked about New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio announcing earlier in the day the city would reopen July 1.  

In a televised interview, DeBlasio cited the fact 6.3 million people have been vaccinated and other COVID-19 progress in the city as factors in his announcement. But the mayor also admitted the decision was ultimately up to the state.

Cuomo agreed, noting the pandemic in New York is managed by a statewide system, using science and data to determine when a city would open. The governor said he is reluctant to make projections “because I think they are irresponsible.”  He questioned setting a July 1 reopening without knowing what is going to happen in May or June.

But Cuomo went on to say he would be hopeful the city could open sooner. He said, “I think if we do what we have to do, we could be re-opened earlier.”

Lawmakers in the state capital, Albany, have already said restrictions on bars and restaurants will be lifted in May.

COVID-19 Pandemic

NY Governor Hopes NYC Could Open Before July 1

