COVID-19 Pandemic

NYC Mayor Aims to Have 10,000 Police Vaccinated by Sunday 

By VOA News
January 06, 2021 03:29 PM
FILE - In this= Oct. 5, 2020, file photo, New York Police Department officers in masks, stand during a service at St. Patrick's…
FILE - New York Police Department officers in masks stand during a service at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York to honor 46 colleagues who have died of COVID-19-related illnesses, Oct. 5, 2020.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday that the city aims to vaccinate 10,000 police officers against the coronavirus by Sunday.

At his daily briefing, De Blasio said police officers and jail guards were now eligible to receive vaccines under guidance provided by state officials. The guidelines released by the state do not explicitly say that police officers can now be vaccinated, but a de Blasio spokesperson said city officials were told they could count police and corrections officers as frontline workers eligible for the shots.

De Blasio said the city wanted to make sure “all these frontline workers, folks who work directly with everyday New Yorkers, folks who do things like having to perform CPR or working in very close proximity, that they're going to get the opportunity to be vaccinated starting right now.”

In a statement, the president of the city’s police union, Patrick Lynch, applauded the move, saying it cleared the way to protect “both police and the New Yorkers” they help every day.

In a tweet, Lynch said the pandemic had strengthened the bond between police and other first responders who have been prioritized for vaccination, calling them a “frontline family.”

New York City has about 35,000 uniformed police, of whom about 25,000 regularly deal with the general public.

De Blasio said the expanded vaccine eligibility guidelines included home health aides.
 

Related Stories

A medical staff is reflected in a mirror as she attends to a COVID-19 patient at a special ward at Arwyp Medical Centre, as South Africa is about the reach a milestone of 1 million infections, in Kempton Park, Dec. 25, 2020.
Africa
South African Virologist: Vaccines Can Be ‘Tweaked’ to Handle Coronavirus Variants
Professor Wolfgang Preiser acknowledges process might take months while virus continues to spread
Darren Taylor
By Darren Taylor
Wed, 01/06/2021 - 02:01 PM
US Governors Work to Speed Up Vaccine Distribution
00:02:24
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Governors Work to Speed Up Vaccine Distribution
The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine has been slower than expected, so now some states are stepping in to speed things up
Mariama Diallo
By Mariama Diallo
Wed, 01/06/2021 - 08:12 AM
FILE - A subject receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine by Moderna for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle.
The Infodemic: Exclusion of Pregnant Women From COVID Vaccine Trials Not Unusual
Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.
Polygraph.info
By Polygraph
Fri, 01/01/2021 - 05:32 PM
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. An internet firm is ending…
COVID-19 Pandemic
A COVID-19 shot for $150? Online Scams Surge as Slow Vaccine Rollout Frustrates
Scams are on the rise according to European and US government officials who are warning public of fraudsters out for money and personal data
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 01/05/2021 - 09:59 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

NYC Mayor Aims to Have 10,000 Police Vaccinated by Sunday 

FILE - In this= Oct. 5, 2020, file photo, New York Police Department officers in masks, stand during a service at St. Patrick's…
Africa

Zimbabwe Authorities Selectively Enforce COVID Lockdown, Rights Groups Say

FILE - A soldier patrols the streets ahead of planned anti-government protests amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Harare, Zimbabwe, July 30, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Malawi Mandates Quarantine for Returnees from South Africa 

malawi returnee south africa
COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain’s Johnson Defends Lockdown Decision to Parliament

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street, in London, Jan. 6, 2021.
Africa

South African Virologist: Vaccines Can Be ‘Tweaked’ to Handle Coronavirus Variants

A medical staff is reflected in a mirror as she attends to a COVID-19 patient at a special ward at Arwyp Medical Centre, as South Africa is about the reach a milestone of 1 million infections, in Kempton Park, Dec. 25, 2020.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power