COVID-19 Pandemic

Oklahoma Governor Tests Positive for COVID-19

By Associated Press
Updated July 15, 2020 01:58 PM
FILE - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks during a news conference in Oklahoma City, July 9, 2020.
FILE - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks during a news conference in Oklahoma City, July 9, 2020.

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt confirmed Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, the first U.S. governor to publicly announce his diagnosis.  
 
He is isolating at home after receiving the results.  
 
Oklahoma was one of the first states to reopen its economy. Medical professionals warned the Republican governor that reopening in April after a month in lockdown was too soon amid the pandemic. Stitt attended President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa on June 20, which attracted about 6,200 people, most of them not wearing masks.
 
Stitt, 48, who often declined wearing a mask in public, defended his attendance at the rally.
 
“The coronavirus is in the United States. It’s in Oklahoma. We have to take precautions. We have the freedom to stay at home. You have the freedom to come to this rally,” he said at the time."
 
On June 30, Stitt urged Oklahomans to wear a mask in public after a two-week spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.  
 
Now, the number of cases in the state has risen significantly, with nearly 22,000 confirmed and 428 deaths.
 
David Ostrowe, secretary of digital transformation and administration in Stitt’s cabinet, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in March.
 

AP logo
By
Associated Press
COVID-19 Pandemic

Oklahoma Governor Tests Positive for COVID-19

FILE - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks during a news conference in Oklahoma City, July 9, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Olympics-IOC Remains 'Fully Committed' to Staging Olympics in 2021

FILE PHOTO: The Olympic rings are pictured in front of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) during the coronavirus disease…
COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Testing Isn't the Reason US COVID-19 Cases Spiking

A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a driver at a drive-through COVID-19 testing site outside Hard Rock Stadium,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

British PM Defends COVID-19 Response to Opposition

Britain's Prime Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly Prime Minister's Questions session, in parliament in London, July 15, 2020.
USA

Walmart, Sam's Club to Require Face Coverings

FILE - Shoppers wearing face masks are pictured outside a Walmart Superstore during the coronavirus pandemic, in Rosemead, California, June 11, 2020.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power