COVID-19 Pandemic

Oklahoma, Utah Face Scrutiny Over Malaria Drug Purchases

By Associated Press
April 28, 2020 10:35 PM
FILE - This Monday, April 6, 2020, file photo shows an arrangement of Hydroxychloroquine pills in Las Vegas. At least 13 states…
FILE - Hydroxychloroquine pills, April 6, 2020. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday defended the state's $2 million purchase of 1.2 million hydroxychloroquine pills.

OKLAHOMA CITY - Republican state leaders in Oklahoma and Utah are facing scrutiny for spending millions of dollars combined to purchase malaria drugs promoted by President Trump to treat COVID-19 patients that many other states obtained for free and that doctors warned shouldn't be used without more testing.  

While governments in at least 20 other states obtained more than 30 million doses of the drug through donations from the federal reserve or private companies, Oklahoma and Utah instead bought them from private pharmaceutical companies. 

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday defended the state's $2 million purchase, saying the drug was showing some promise. His health secretary attributed buying the 1.2 million hydroxychloroquine pills to something that happens in the "fog of war."  

FILE - Utah Gov. Gary Herbert speaks at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City, February 5, 2015. Herbert has ordered an investigation into an $800,000 no-bid contract with a company that had been promoting drugs to treat COVID-19 patients.

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert at first defended the state's $800,000 purchase of 20,000 packets of hydroxychloroquine compounded with zinc but has since ordered an investigation of a no-bid contract with a local company that had been promoting the drugs. Herbert, a Republican, also canceled an additional plan to spend $8 million more to buy 200,000 additional treatments from the same company.  

A left-leaning nonprofit group in Utah filed a price gouging complaint Tuesday with state regulators, arguing the $40 per pack drug was grossly overpriced.  

Drug unproven

Doctors can already prescribe the malaria drug to patients with COVID-19, a practice known as off-label prescribing, and many do. But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday warned doctors against prescribing hydroxychloroquine for treating the coronavirus outside of hospitals or research settings because of reports of serious side effects, including irregular heart rhythms and death among patients. 

Preliminary results from a recent study done on coronavirus patients at U.S. veterans hospitals showed no benefit, casting more doubt on the drug's efficacy during the pandemic.  

Those were the latest admonitions against the drug that Trump has regularly promoted in public appearances, touting its potential despite his own health advisors telling him it is unproven.  

Oklahoma

Oklahoma acquired 1.2 million pills, or about 100,000 doses, on April 4 from FFF Enterprises, a California-based medical supply wholesaler, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. 

Oklahoma state Rep. Melissa Provenzano, a Democrat from Tulsa, said the state's purchase shows that Gov. Stitt's actions don't follow his claim that he relies on data to drive his decisions. 

"Two million dollars is a lot of money to waste, especially when we have unemployment claims approved yet going unpaid, health care professionals without proper protective equipment, and diagnosed cases and deaths continuing to rise," Provenzano said.  

FILE - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt in Oklahoma City, February 3, 2020. Stitt said hydroxychloroquine was showing some promise in early March, and he didn't want Oklahoma to miss out.

Stitt, a first-term Republican, said hydroxychloroquine was showing some promise as a treatment in early March, and he didn't want Oklahoma to miss out on an opportunity to acquire it.  

"Now there's some evidence the chloroquine may not be as effective, but I was being proactive to try and protect Oklahomans," Stitt said Tuesday when asked about the purchase. "That's always going to be my first instinct, to get the equipment and things we need that I'm seeing in the future would help Oklahomans." 

Oklahoma's Secretary of Health Jerome Loughridge said several physicians, including some in Oklahoma, were previously optimistic about the drug's promise in treating COVID-19. He added that the drug is also useful for treating lupus and some other auto-immune diseases, so the state's supply "will not have gone to waste." 

"When we were battling sort of the fog of war at that point, we certainly acquired it on the potential that it would have utility," Loughridge said. 

Doctors in Oklahoma have been using the drug to treat patients with COVID-19, often in conjunction with a second drug, azithromiocin, but the results "just are not that promising," said Dr. Douglas Drevets, chief of infectious diseases at University of Oklahoma Medicine. 

FFE Enterprises didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.  

Utah

Utah gave a local company called Meds in Motion the $800,000 contract without taking bids from other companies under emergency procurement rules, said Christopher Hughes, director of Utah's division of purchasing. State officials haven't explained why they didn't seek to get the drugs for free.  

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Saturday it has sent out 28.6 million tablets of hydroxychloroquine sulfate free of cost to states around the country. Several states including New York, Connecticut and Texas received donations of the medication from a private company based in New Jersey called Amneal Pharmaceutical, according to information compiled by The Associated Press.  

Utah taxpayers deserve to know what happened to allow a purchase that seems like a company taking advantage of the early, chaotic days of the pandemic, said Chase Thomas, executive director of the group called Alliance for a Better Utah, which submitted the price gouging complaint. The complaint alleges Utah paid at least double the common price for the medication.  

"Whether they were buying drugs we didn't need or paying too much for it when they could have gotten them for free, there just needed to be a lot more thought going into this," Thomas said.  

Meds in Motion didn't answer an email seeking comment about the allegations.  

Herbert declined to provide an update Tuesday about the investigation of the purchase. He said Friday the state's legal counsel would aim to find out what, how and why it happened. He said he believed state officials acted in good faith as they scrambled to slow the spread of coronavirus but acknowledged a mistake may have been made.  

"I have some questions about how it came about," Herbert said Friday. "Bottom line is, we're not purchasing any more of this drug."  

 

Related Stories

Veterans Affairs Secretary nominee Robert Wilkie testifies during a Senate Veterans Affairs Committee nominations hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 27, 2018.
COVID-19 Pandemic
The Infodemic: Fact Checking VA Secretary's Hydroxychloroquine Claim
Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.
Polygraph.info
By Polygraph
Mon, 04/27/2020 - 14:47
Screen grab taken from video issued by Britain's Oxford University, showing a person being injected as part of the first human…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Oxford Scientists Take Early Lead in Race to Create Vaccine 
The researchers look to expand human testing next month 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 04/27/2020 - 21:28
FILE - In this Thursday, April 9, 2020 file photo, a chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets in New Delhi, India…
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Vaccine Expert Says He Was Removed for Opposing Trump-backed Chloroquine 
Dr. Rick Bright said the move was a direct response to his resistance to 'misguided directive' to support the use of malaria treatments chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus
AFP logo
By AFP
Wed, 04/22/2020 - 20:09
Screen grab taken from video issued by Britain's Oxford University, showing a person being injected as part of the first human…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Britain Starts Testing Vaccine for Coronavirus on Humans
Remedies for coronavirus remain distant from reality 
Zlatica Hoke
By Zlatica Hoke
Thu, 04/23/2020 - 21:36
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

Oklahoma, Utah Face Scrutiny Over Malaria Drug Purchases

FILE - This Monday, April 6, 2020, file photo shows an arrangement of Hydroxychloroquine pills in Las Vegas. At least 13 states…
USA

Tribes Urge Treasury to Quickly Disburse Coronavirus Relief Funding

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2020, file photo, a woman walks before dawn in Toksook Bay, Alaska, a mostly Yup'ik village on the edge…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Pence Encourages Recovered Coronavirus Patients to Donate Blood

Vice President Mike Pence visits the molecular testing lab at Mayo Clinic Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Rochester, Minn., where…
US Politics

COVID Watchdogs Struggle to Get Up and Running

The dome of the US Capitol building is seen behind a row of US flags on April 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. - The global…
Economy & Business

Trump to Order Meat Processing Plants to Remain Open

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 28: A man shops in the meat section at a grocery store, April 28, 2020 Washington, DC. Meat industry…