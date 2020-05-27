Olympic Chief Bach Consults With IOC Members Over Virus Fallout

COVID-19 Pandemic

LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND - Olympic chief Thomas Bach on Wednesday held talks with International Olympic Committee members on the potential consequences of the coronavirus pandemic that has seen the Tokyo Games pushed back a year to 2021, sources said.

Bach was to address the 100 IOC members in three different sessions decided by language and local time zone.

Bach's aim is to canvas the members for their view on "how to handle the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic," a source told AFP.

The IOC president wants to hear "thoughts, ideas and experiences of all members across the globe," the source said.

While Bach addressed all Olympic actors on March 24 when announcing the postponement of the Tokyo Games, it was the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak that he had specifically consulted IOC members.

Bach was backed up by Olympic Games executive director Christophe Dubi, IOC sports director Kit McConnell, IOC director general Christophe De Kepper and chief operating officer Lana Haddad.

The IOC's medical and scientific director, Richard Budgett, also took to the floor to discuss "the issue of a vaccine," according to a second source.

'Last option'

Bach warned last week that 2021 was the "last option" for holding the delayed Tokyo Games, stressing that postponement could not go on forever.

He said he backed Japan's stance that the games would have to be canceled if the coronavirus pandemic wasn't under control by next year.

The German wouldn't say whether a vaccine was a prerequisite for going ahead with the Olympics, but he was lukewarm on the idea of holding them without fans.

In March, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics were postponed to July 23, 2021, over the coronavirus, which has killed hundreds of thousands around the world and halted international sport and travel. It was the first peacetime postponement of the Olympics.

The IOC has already set aside $800 million to help organizers and sports federations meet the extra costs of a postponed Olympics.

According to the latest budget, the games were due to cost $12.6 billion, shared among the organizing committee, the government of Japan and Tokyo city.

