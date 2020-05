A record number of Americans are unemployed as much of the nation’s economy remains at a standstill. Nearly 29,000 Virginians lost their jobs in March. Bartender Daniel Arden was one of them. He is grateful that he and his daughter are healthy and have not had the coronavirus. But he was denied unemployment benefits and is now behind on rent. VOA’s Carolyn Presutti has his story.

